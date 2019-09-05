Sharon Osbourne & Marie Osmond Reportedly Already Feuding Over The Spotlight On ‘The Talk’

Things are reportedly already off to a rough start on the new season of The Talk.

As fans know, the show’s creator, Sara Gilbert, announced that she was leaving the show last year to spend more time with her family. Shortly after, it was revealed that Marie Osmond would be taking over her spot on the hit daytime show. The Talk is slated to premiere on September 9 on CBS, but according to Radar Online, there is already some drama that is brewing behind-the-scenes of the show between longtime host Sharon Osbourne and newcomer Osmond.

A source close to the situation shares that Sharon feels that she is “the rightful heir” to the show since she has been with it since the beginning and she feels as though she should get the top spot now that Gilbert has left. This means that Osbourne does not want to let Osmond come in and try to take over the top talking slot on the show and if Osmond does — she is not going to stand for any of it, the source said.

“Sharon will NOT put up with Marie trying to hog the spotlight!”

Another insider close to the two ladies and the show shared that Osmond was selected to be on the show so that she and Osbourne would clash. Of course, Osmond is Mormon and Osbourne is very liberal so it’s likely only a matter of time before the two butt heads. The show’s big wigs reportedly want the rivalry to be similar to Meghan McCain and Joy Behar on The View.

Loading...

Over the past few weeks, both Osmond and Osbourne have been promoting the show on social media and it seems like fans are very excited for the The Talk to come back on the air after the summer hiatus. Back in May, The Inquisitr shared that Osmond was chosen to replace Gilbert and join Carrie Ann Inaba, Eve Jeffers Cooper, Osbourne, and Sheryl Underwood on the show. But at the time, it was reported that not everyone in the cast was thrilled with Osmond as the choice of replacement.

A source close to the ladies of the cast shared that many of the women thought that producers should have looked for someone a little younger and edgier than Osmond because now the whole cast is over their 40’s. On the other hand, Osmond seems to be thrilled with her new gig as she winds down her popular Vegas show with brother Donny Osmond. The brother and sister duo’s hit show will run through November and Osmond will be flying back and forth between Los Angeles and Vegas to film and perform.

The Talk premieres on September 9 on CBS.