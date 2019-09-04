‘Teen Mom OG’ Fans Think Ryan Edwards Looked Drugged Out Of His Mind During Reunion

The double airing of Teen Mom OG‘s reunion has definitely given fans a lot to talk about. The MTV franchise managed to get cast members talking honestly and openly with Dr. Drew, with social media appearing to have exploded as a result. Teen Mom‘s Instagram account kept fans on their toes by offering sneak preview clips prior to the airing, with the comments section to the franchise’s posts offering users the chance to air their reactions.

A video of Maci Bookout and husband Taylor McKinney discussing Ryan Edwards’ arrest was posted to Instagram two days ago. While many reactions came in over how Ryan’s ex Maci was dealing with her troubled baby daddy, it did seem that many fans leaving comments had honed in on Ryan himself. Clearly, viewers had been watching Edwards with beady eyes. As to the words left, it did seem that many fans felt that Ryan might have been under the influence during footage shown.

A popular comment made this more than clear.

“So are we not going to talk about Ryan NOT being sober again! His eyes are bugging, he twitches, and he can’t talk. Idk but totally don’t believe he’s sober!”

“I noticed that too!” a fan replied.

Separate comments also seemed to be voicing the opinion.

“Is it just me or did Ryan look high as a kite?” a fan wrote with others agreeing.

“Did anyone else think Ryan was on something tonight? His eyes were so wide and he couldn’t stop moving?” another fan asked.

“Ryan was high!! Dr. Drew saw it too…” was another comment.

Edwards’ battle with substance abuse has been high-profile. The star has been to rehab multiple times over the past years, with the substances used being serious ones: Ryan has openly admitted that he has used heroin. Back in 2018, Edwards was arrested for possession of heroin – this, just months before he was released from jail for violating probation terms regarding a prior heroin possession charge. Of course, this father’s criminal history is a complex one, with the most recent headlines centering around him allegedly leaving a bar and failing to pay a $36 bar tab. Ryan was also alleged to have driven to his own wedding to wife Mackenzie Standifer while under the influence.

It definitely did seem that viewers to the reunion were thinking that something was going on.

“Ryan looks high tonight!” was yet another comment suggesting just this.

“Ryan was on something last night…” another wrote.

Ryan is set to become a father again, with Mackenzie expecting a baby. Hopefully, sobriety will work for him. Fans wishing to see more of Ryan should tune into Teen Mom OG or follow his Instagram.