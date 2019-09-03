Savannah Chrisley Melts Fans’ Hearts As She Wishes Nanny Faye A Happy Birthday In Sweet New Post

Savannah Chrisley’s latest Instagram share is melting her fans’ hearts.

Over the past few weeks, the reality star has been putting family first and sharing a ton of photos with them by her side. Currently, her famous family is going through a tough time and their name has been in the press for all the wrong reasons amid a tax fraud scandal that rocked their world. Now, the reality star seems to be leaning on her loved ones including her grandma, Nanny Faye. In a sweet new photo that was shared with fans on Instagram, Chrisley poses for an adorable photo with the family matriarch and wishes her a happy birthday.

In the sweet new shot, Savannah and her grandma stand in front of a gorgeous lake that is lined with pine trees. The two ladies face one another in the shot, blowing kisses in each other’s direction. Savannah rocks a long, grey cardigan in the image and wears her long, blond locks down and straight. She covers up the majority of her face with a pair of big sunglasses and looks beautiful.

Nanny Faye is rocking a similar outfit to her granddaughter’s as she is clad in a black t-shirt and a grey-colored pullover. She also covers her face with a large pair of sunglasses and blows a kiss Savannah’s way. In the caption of the image, Savannah pens a sweet post to wish her beloved grandmother a happy 75th birthday.

In just a short time of the photo going live on her account, it’s earned the Growing Up Chrisley star a ton of attention with over 128,000 likes in addition to 1,700-plus comments. Some followers took to the photo to gush over how sweet it is while countless others commented to wish Nanny Faye a happy birthday. A few other fans simply commented on the image with heart and heart-eye emoji.

“Happy Birthday darling!! The world is a better place by having you in it! I mean that so much! God Bless & love!!!,” one Instagram user gushed.

“Happy Happy Birthday Nanny I just love you and your number one fan,” another chimed in with a series of red heart emoji.

Loading...

“Happy Birthday Nanny!! Hope it is FABULOUS! I’ll take you on a trip NOW,” another fan wrote. ” I’m your biggest FAN!! I’m waiting for YOU to get your Own Show called “Nanny Chrisley knows Bestest’ God Bless YOU and Your Family.”

For fans who want to keep up with Savannah and her family, they can do so by giving her a follow on Instagram.