Derek Peth Blasts John Paul Jones’ Instagram Apology For Ruining ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Wedding

The Bachelor Nation star says his nemesis is just trying to 'save face' by posting a public apology.

Derek Peth is not accepting any more roses—or apologies. The Bachelor in Paradise star, who abruptly exited the ABC dating show amid a love triangle with Tayshia Adams and John Paul Jones, hit the comments section of Jones’ recent apology post to let him know he’s not fooling anyone.

One week after Jones got into a screaming match with Peth at the televised wedding of Paradise alums Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson as they exchanged vows at Vidanta Hotel in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, he took to Instagram to issue a public apology for his inappropriate behavior.

In his post, which you can see below, JPJ wrote that he deeply regrets his “disruptive” behavior after watching the embarrassing episode back, as previously shared by The Inquisitr. He also admitted his actions were selfish and immature.

During the fight, Jones accused Peth of using women as wedding guests—including the groom’s mom – looked on.

Now, according to Us Weekly, Peth isn’t buying JPJ’s apology act. The podcast host and commercial banker left a scathing comment on Jones’ mea culpa as he called him out for posting to Chris and Krystal publicly on social media.

“Don’t insult our intelligence…you could reach out on your own instead of on Instagram. This is just an attempt to save face.”

Other Bachelor in Paradise stars were more supportive, including castmates Sydney Lotuaco, Katie Morton, Chris Bukowski, and Dean Unglert. Several fans asked Jones where his apology to Derek Peth is.

This was actually Jones’ second apology to the newlyweds. In an interview with Extra, Jones previously told the couple he was sorry if he “put a damper” on their special day.

Last week, Randone told Access Online that Jones’ behavior at his wedding to Krystal was “selfish.”

“He owes my wife an apology,” the Bachelor in Paradise groom added.

Loading...

While JPJ has officially spoken out, Tayshia Adams, the woman at the center of the drama, has not publicly addressed Peth and Jones’ fight over her. On Monday’s episode of the ABC dating show, Tayshia told Peth the “timing” was off for them to be a couple. That revelation spawned his decision to exit the show.

After his spontaneous exit from Bachelor in Paradise, Peth took to Twitter to ask fans to “please be kind to Tayshia.” Peth explained that his Bachelor in Paradise date “spoke her truth” to him and that he is thankful they still have a friendship even though their romance didn’t work out.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.