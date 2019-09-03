Nassau Woman Chella Phillips Shelters Almost 100 Stray Dogs To Keep Them Safe During Hurricane Dorian

Chella Phillips is a Nassau, Bahamas, resident and a dog lover who decided to take in almost 100 stray dogs to take shelter during Hurricane Dorian, reported CNN.

Phillips wrote in a Facebook post that there were 97 dogs living in her makeshift shelter and that 79 of them were staying in the master bedroom. She continued on to write that the shelter had been barricaded against the storm and that the air conditioning was on and keeping them cool. The good Samaritan expressed her gratitude to those who had helped by donating crates and added a PayPal email for those wishing to help financially.

“I managed to bring some less fortunate ones and I really appreciate some of you donating for crates.. I really needed it for the scared ones and the sick ones. so Thank you!”

The Nassau resident is the founder of the shelter Voiceless Dogs of Nassau, which cares for more than 200 homeless dogs every year, relying on donations. The shelter is run by Phillips herself who nurses sick and homeless dogs back to health and then re-homes them in the United States.

Here are the #Dorian Key Messages for Sept 3rd 11 AM EDT: Many new #Hurricane Watches and Warnings have been issued for the Carolinas with multiple threats expected across the southeastern United States. More: https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/LepqRE983a — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 3, 2019

In the Facebook post, Phillips writes that the shelter was coincidentally celebrating its fourth anniversary on the day she posted and expressed her pride and happiness at being able to care for nearly 1,000 homeless and abandoned dogs during those years. She then left her thoughts and prayers for the homeless dogs on the other islands that didn’t have a place to take shelter.

“We may not get hit as hard as other islands and the saddest part is that after the hurricane leave the Bahamas, some islands will take a long time to recover. Each island has [an] abundance of homeless dogs, my heart is so broken for the ones without a place to hide a Cat 5 monster and only God can protect them now.”

Phillips affirmed that as soon as airlines resumed flights to the Bahamas, she would continue her work to find the sheltered dogs forever homes.

On Tuesday, Hurricane Dorian was downgraded to a category 2 storm, but officials continued to issue warnings that the hurricane was growing in size. Dangerous winds and storm surges were expected to continue battering Great Bahama through Tuesday, according to The Guardian. Dorian was then expected to move to the U.S.’s east coast, particularly along the coasts of Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina. Warnings were also issued for North Carolina.