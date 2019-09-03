‘The Walking Dead’: Eugene Porter Reminds Survivors Of The Difference Between Fever And Walker Contamination

As Season 10 of 'The Walking Dead' approaches, Dr. Eugene Porter has a friendly reminder for survivors of the zombie apocalypse.

Ahead of the Season 10 premiere of AMC’s The Walking Dead, Dr. Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt) reminds survivors how to tell if they merely have a fever or if they are infected.

In The Walking Dead, a fever can be a dangerous occurrence. This is not only because there is very unreliable medical assistance for many in the post-apocalyptic landscape but because it might be an early sign of walker contamination. To be bitten by a walker is the most likely way to become infected but, having saliva or blood from a walker enter your bloodstream via a cut or scratch is another. However, in both scenarios, the result is the same: death and reanimation.

In the latest clip released by AMC that promotes the upcoming Season 10 of The Walking Dead, Dr. Eugene Porter reminds survivors of the causes of fevers. The humorous clip, which has been shared by Comic Book, is set up like an infomercial from the 1950s as Eugene points out the differences between a regular fever and that of one resulting from walker contamination.

Jackson Lee Davis / AMC

Titled, “So, You Have A Fever,” the clip opens with Eugene declaring that even though he doesn’t have a doctorial degree in medicine, he does know something about the early warning signs that a person has been infected and will wind up as a member of the undead.

Referring to walker infection as the Pathogen of Unknown Origin, or P.O.A., Eugene then goes on to describe some of the reasons survivors may contract a fever in the post-apocalyptic world. Included in his list of fevers that survivors should not be worried about include dehydration and food poisoning from eating out of date food they have scavenged and was produced before the onset of the zombie apocalypse.

In the hilarious clip, Eugene Porter then goes on to remind people that if symptoms worsen in the span of 12 hours or more, then the person may be in danger of “turning.” He also advises that it is everyone’s responsibility to report any signs of illness to community-sanctioned medical professionals in order for the situation to be monitored. Of course, if those surviving within the Walking Dead universe are infected, the usual treatment for this is to use a sharp instrument to pierce the brain of the infected person so that they don’t reanimate and threaten the rest of the community.

You can also view the latest trailer for The Walking Dead below to find out more about what will happen in Season 10.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead premieres on AMC on October 6.