Ryan Edwards Opens Up About Why He Went To Jail, Wife Mackenzie Edwards Talks About Their Relationship

On Monday night, the Teen Mom OG reunion special aired on MTV. Maci Bookout, Cheyenne Floyd, Catelynn Lowell, and Mackenzie McKee were all there to catch up with what has happened in the most recent season. Ryan Edwards and his wife Mackenzie Standifer were also there, and Ryan opened up about his past with drugs, as well as the impact that he says Maci has had on his relationship with his son.

According to a report from Us Weekly, Ryan opened up about his January arrest for skipping out on a bar tab and why it resulted in him spending a few months behind bars.

“I was tired of being on probation, so I just completed my probation in jail,” Ryan explained.

Ryan was released in April and has been doing well since becoming a free man. He also opened up about his past drug use and what led him down the path that he found himself on.

“Mine started out with pain killers and addiction wasn’t even thought of. I was like, ‘You can’t get addicted to anything.'”

Ryan’s addiction progressed, though, and at one point he was doing heroin.

Ryan’s wife Mackenzie joined him on stage and the two talked about how Ryan is doing. The Teen Mom OG Twitter account posted a clip of the two on stage, and in it, Mackenzie gushed over her marriage.

“I think we have a great open line of communication. We have a really good relationship. I really love living life with my best friend.”

Ryan’s ex, Maci Bookout also appeared on the reunion special with her husband, Taylor McKinney. In the past, she talked about dropping the restraining order that she has against Ryan. However, on Monday night’s reunion special, she said that is something she hasn’t done yet.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Maci revealed on the reunion special that she had decided not to drop the order against her oldest child’s father. She explained that she believes not talking to Ryan over the past year has been good for both of them. However, on the reunion special, Mackenzie said she believed dropping the restraining order would be a good step in improving relationships.

While Ryan and Maci share one son together, Ryan has one son with wife Mackenzie, as well as a daughter on the way.

Fans can tune in to the second half of the Teen Mom OG reunion special on Tuesday night.