Bethenny Frankel Blasted By Tamra Judge For Using A Bad Excuse To Quit ‘RHONY’

Tamra Judge isn’t buying Bethenny Frankel’s reason for leaving The Real Housewives of New York. According to Radar Online, the 51-year-old reality star says that she hates it when a housewife leaves a show because she wants to spend time with her family.

“[I’m] just like, ‘Really? Because you weren’t spending time because we work three hours a day?'” Judge said.

Several housewives have left the show, stating, “I need to spend some quality time with my children. Or the drama is just too much for me, I can’t stand the toxic environment,” according to Judge.

But The Real Housewives of Orange County star doesn’t buy the excuse.

“I hate when a housewife either gets fired or says she quits… When they go on record [and] say, ‘I just need to spend time with my kids,'” she said.

Frankel announced that she was leaving the Real Housewives franchise in August, shocking fans and some of her co-stars with her abrupt departure. Part of the reason she left was to have more time with her family, according to Radar Online.

“It’s time to move on and focus on my daughter, my philanthropy and my production partnership with Mark Burnett, producing and starring in shows which represent a shift in the conversation for women.”

This is exactly the type of reason Judge doesn’t buy into.

Frankel also said that she wants to “highlight” the power that women have with her new project and encouraged others to take a chance on their future. She was a long-time member of the show, first appearing in 2008 until she took a break in 2010. She returned in 2015 and continued for four more seasons before stepping away for a second time.

Frankel isn’t the only housewive Judge has beef with. She and former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville butted heads on social media over the weekend, according to Us Weekly.

Glanville started things off by saying that she had dirt to spill on Judge, which she planned to dish on her next YouTube video. Judge replied that it was clear Glanville was seeking attention and finished her post with the hashtag “attorneywatching” as a warning to the former reality star.

Glanville didn’t drop it there. She responded that Judge’s reply was predictable and cowardly, to which Judge said that Glanville started the whole mess. Judge shut things down by saying that Glanville wasn’t interesting enough for reality TV.