‘The Young And The Restless’ Comings And Goings: Eric Braeden Addresses Victor’s Illness

The Young and the Restless comings and goings for the week of September 2 through September 6 bring several new faces to Genoa City. Plus Eric Braeden sets the record straight about Victor Newman.

This week, Jules Aurora and Briana Cuoco, who is The Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco’s sister, will play influencers Indio and Tullulah, according to CBS Soaps In Depth. Most likely, they will be in town in connection with Theo (Tyler Johnson) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes). The unlikely duo of Theo and Mariah decided to team up last week, and he is working to show her what he has.

Plus, Theo will need plenty of buzz surrounding the opening of Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) new hotel. The Grand Phoenix Hotel grand opening is quickly approaching, which brings out a lot of people.

Another new face arrives in the form of Kelly Coffield Park, who appears on September 5 as Suzanne Fuller. There are no details about the new character, but the actress is 57-years-old, and there are any number of storylines Suzanne may be part of when she comes to town. Viewers may recognize the actress from her roles in Scary Movie, Jerry Maguire, and Bride Wars.

On September 2, Jonathon Stoddard and Cathy Marks reprise their roles of young John and Dina Abbott. They will likely play a role in whatever epiphany leads Jack (Peter Bergman) to go on a quest to find meaning in his life. According to The Inquisitr, Jack leaves Kyle (Michael Mealor) in charge at Jabot, which could end up causing issues with Lola (Sasha Calle).

Meanwhile, many fans are worried because Victor (Eric Braeden) is suffering a life-threatening rare blood disease. Rumors of Braeden’s departure from the show often swirl, and the actor recently set the record straight in an interview with Soap Opera Digest.

‘No — categorically, no!” Braeden said of the rumors about his departure from Y&R. “I love this job! I love doing it. I love who I’m working with. Why in the world would I want to leave now? No, I will never leave!”

Braeden intends to be there to celebrate 40 years at the CBS daytime drama in February of 2020, and he credits the viewers with his longevity at the sudser.

Finally, last week, actress Martie Blair debuted as Bella Fisher, according to SheKnows Soaps. Now that everybody knows that Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) is alive, Chloe, Kevin (Greg Rikaart), and Bella plan to resume their lives in Genoa City.