Amy Duggar Shares Sweet 34-Week Baby Bump Photo With Husband Dillon King

Amy Duggar is now 34 weeks along in her pregnancy.

Amy Duggar is getting so close to giving birth in just a few short weeks. Her baby bump is growing by leaps and bounds, and she is just fine with that. The former reality star has been busy with her new shop called 3130 Clothing and getting things ready for when baby King arrives.

The Duggar cousin keeps her followers updated via Instagram photos and stories, and the most recent one that was posted on Sunday reveals how big her unborn son is getting to be. This is her first child with husband, Dillon King. He is also in the sweet snapshot as they are seen in an embrace as Amy cradles her baby bump. She is wearing a lightweight checkered dress with her long brunette hair pulled back into a ponytail.

The expectant parents also added in a humerus photo in Amy’s Instagram stories showing her huge belly up close. Dillon is seen with his mouth wide open and looking shocked. Of course, it is all in good fun.

The next couple of clips reveal what a helpful hubby he really is. Dillon is seen helping his wife put her socks on. She apparently needs a little help with her belly getting in the way of doing those everyday things.

Dillon has also been cooking plenty of yummy meals for his 32-year-old wife, as Amy has previously shared a few times via Instagram stories. It looks like he has been taking special care of her as she nears the end of her pregnancy.

Amy Duggar is getting everything in place for when their son, Daxton Ryan, decides to come into the world. She showed off some stacks of what looked to be onesies. One said “The snuggle is real,” and the other one had “Baby King” written across it with a crown embroidered on it.

As if getting ready for a new baby isn’t enough, Amy recently shared that September is expected to be a very busy month. On September 6, Dillon and Amy will be celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary. The day after is the re-grand opening of her clothing store as they have been busy adding on to the shop.

Amy Duggar is not the only one who has her own business. Dillon will be opening up his own fine dining and cigar lounge called Wellington’s. The grand opening is expected to be in September as well. She posted photos and it looks really nice. She also revealed that it’s located just two doors down from her shop.

Be sure to check out Amy and Dillon’s Instagram accounts to keep updated on their growing family and their businesses.