Weekend Box Office: ‘Angel Has Fallen’ Wins Again As Slow End Of Summer Season Continues

Summer is just about over and the Labor Day box office was kind of slow.

The Labor Day weekend has a lot of people watching a huge hurricane more than movies, but there are many who still went to theaters. It is this weekend that usually signals the end of summer and that can be said for the summer movie season as well. As of now, things seem a little slow with vacations ending and kids heading back to school, but that didn’t stop big crowds from still going to see Angel Has Fallen with Gerard Butler and Morgan Freeman.

It started out its opening weekend on top and the third film in the franchise is continuing its hot trend by winning its second. Things started out with Olympus Has Fallen and it was followed up by London Has Fallen, and this third film has now brought in $11.5 million in its sophomore weekend.

Angel has already met its budget after being in the theater for just two weeks, and it seems to have a great deal of momentum. Not having any new films open for two weeks in a row may have helped things out a bit, but it’s hard to deny that people really love this franchise.

Coming in second place over the Labor Day weekend was Universal’s Good Boys with an estimated $9.19 million. Disney’s The Lion King may have been in third place, but it is holding strong and has crossed over the $1.56 billion mark for the worldwide box office.

As detailed by Box Office Mojo, almost all of the movies in the top ten were rather close in their hauls this weekend. While it usually is a rather slow weekend with the summer ending and football starting up again, Hurricane Dorian has had a bit of an impact as many people are preparing for what may come this week.

Full and exact numbers for this holiday weekend won’t be out until Tuesday morning sometime since Monday is Labor Day. Here are the top ten films for the days of August 30 – September 1, 2019:

1.) Angel Has Fallen – $11.575 million

2.) Good Boys – $9.19 million

3.) The Lion King – $6.708 million

4.) Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw – $6.28 million

5.) Overcomer – $5.7 million

6.) Ready or Not – $5.616 million

7.) Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark – $5.0 million

8.) Spider-Man: Far From Home – $4.26 million

9.) Dora and the Lost City of Gold – $4.14 million

10.) The Angry Birds Movie 2 – $4.115 million

Right now, it’s a rather slow time at the movies and that is overly common as summer comes to a close and vacations end. The big movie season won’t pick up again until sometime in October and after that, it will be the Christmas holiday season. Labor Day is a fun time for last-minute beach trips and visits to the theater, and it seems as if the most enticing of them all was Angel Has Fallen.