WWE News: The Rock Praises Two Hall Of Famers For Their Work At AEW’s ‘All Out’

The Rock isn't afraid to give credit to those who deserve it.

All Elite Wrestling put on their All Out pay-per-view event on Saturday night, and it was epic on many levels for so many reasons. Former WWE superstars littered the card and one even became the first-ever AEW World Champion in the main event. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was obviously paying attention and he gave credit to a couple of WWE Hall of Famers for their work in Chicago.

Midway through the event, Cody Rhodes took on Shawn Spears (Tye Dillinger in WWE) and it was a match that had many great moments. Not only did the two AEW wrestlers put on a great show, but there some classic happenings which pleased longtime wrestling fans.

Tully Blanchard was at ringside and in the corner of Spears while MJF was out there for Cody. As things got a bit out of hand on the outside of the ring, Spears jumped back in and was all alone, but that didn’t last for very long.

Arn Anderson, Blanchard’s former tag team partner, made his way down to the ring and hopped in behind Spears. As Spears turned around, he was caught in one of the classic and brutal spinebusters that Anderson has delivered to so many others over the years.

The moment ended up being called by WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross who was on commentary, and The Rock happened to catch all of this.

So much fun for the crowd!! Double A!! Spine on the pine. No one better!! And great call @JRsBBQ ???????????????? — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 1, 2019

Obviously, The Rock knows that there is competition out there for WWE right now, but he also has plenty of friends in the wrestling business. Arn Anderson and Jim Ross were around The Rock for a great deal of his career in WWE and it is not surprising to see him speak out about them still being active.

Anderson and Ross were both with WWE as of earlier this year, but they are now a part of AEW and ready for more wrestling. After the match between Rhodes and Spears, Anderson was interviewed backstage, and as shown by AEW’s official Twitter, he had nothing but good things to say about the promotion.

After that, he had a message to deliver to his former tag team partner.

“Give them a little bit of encouragement. You’re going to see the tag team division take off and the fact of the matter is this company is on fire, and I mean on fire. Times are a-changin’, okay? But there’s one thing that’s a constant. Tully said nobody knows the Rhodes, like him. Nobody knows Tully Blanchard, like Arn Anderson.”

All Elite Wrestling has already had a number of successful events this year, and it seems as if they are going to keep them coming. Arn Anderson and Jim Ross were longtime members of WWE, but they are now AEW and even guys like The Rock are taking notice.