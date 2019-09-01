Kim Kardashian Is All Curves In Skin-Tight Leather During Date Night With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may be the parents of four children, but they still make time for themselves. The Daily Mail reports that the pair were seen having a solo date night in Los Angeles on Saturday night as they left the little ones — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm — at home.

Kim and Kanye headed out to Cafe Habana for a romantic night out and they both rocked much different looks for their dinner date. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wowed in a skin-tight black top that showed off her ample bust, tiny waist, and toned arms. She added a pair of form-fitting leather pants, which put her hourglass figure and curvy booty on full display.

Kim had her waist-length, dark hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail behind her head and braided it all the way down. She rocked a full face of makeup for the outing, which included a bronzed glow, darkened eyebrows, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lip. She accessorized the look with a pair of dark sunglasses and a tiny black leather handbag.

Meanwhile, Kanye wore a pair of gray pants, a plain white t-shirt and a black jacket. The rapper ditched his heavy chains and only accessorized with his wedding ring for the outing.

According to People Magazine, Kim recently opened up about her life with Kanye, revealing to her fans on social media that she doesn’t think she and her husband will have any more children, because four is all that she can handle at the moment with her busy life.

“I LOVE my babies so much but 4 is all I can handle with how busy I am, and each one of my babies needs so much attention,” Kardashian wrote on Instagram when asked about expanding her family.

As many fans know, Kim is busy with her makeup line, KKW Beauty, as well as her new shapewear products. She also films the family’s reality series on the regular and is currently in school studying to take the bar exam and become a lawyer like her late father.

It seems that Kim has a lot on her plate at the moment, and adding yet another baby to the mix would make things all the more stressful for her and Kanye, who is busy with his music and running his Sunday Services.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West by following the pair on their social media accounts.