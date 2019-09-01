Chrissy Teigen’s New Instagram Post Unleashes String Of Hilarious Comments

There is a reason why Chrissy Teigen is one of the judges of NBC’s Bring The Funny, and her Instagram fans have known it for a while.

Besides being an incredibly talented model and rock star mother, she is also known as one of the funniest celebrities in Hollywood — and her latest social media antics prove just that. Chrissy took to Instagram to post an image of an advertisement that promoted a new “business” called Chrissy’s Court. This new legal assistance endeavor seems to deal only with “petty” cases, as she put in her caption, from having a dispute with one’s co-worker over the communal fridge, to trying to settle a custody battle over a pet.

Becoming financially ruined from being “catfished” also qualified, and so did spending money on a bridesmaid dress for a wedding that ended up not happening. Other Chrissy’s Court examples included having a bad housemate you didn’t get along with, or having a significant other who secretly watched a TV show without you. According to the Sports Illustrated babe’s caption, no claim was too petty for this court, and fans should email theirs to info@chrissyscourt.com so that she could rule either in or against their favor.

The post quickly blew up after being shared on Saturday, receiving nearly 220,000 likes and over 7,000 comments in less than a day. Lots of celebrities and many of her nearly 26 million fans quickly took to the comment section to either praise her on her sense of humor, beg her to make Chrissy’s Court actually happen, or submit their own cases via Instagram!

What followed was a series of hilarious day-to-day situations that many could identify with, from parents with picky children claiming they spent money on “wasted food” for years, to others claiming it wasn’t so much about the communal microwave but more about “the appropriateness of microwaving fish.”

Loading...

“I KNOW THERE ARE PEOPLE OUT THERE WHO WANT TO SUE HIS/HER SIGNIFICANT OTHERS BECAUSE THEY WONT STOP ATTACKING YOUR BACK PIMPLES. SUBMIT YOUR CLAIM NOW!” the famous Dr. Pimple Popper commented, while U.S. soccer star Allie Long offered a major burn by writing, “What about equal pay from US soccer” followed by a series of laughing emoji.

“I don’t know if this is a joke or not but I need it to be real,” one fan wrote, while actress Reese Witherspoon chimed in, “Justice is served!” It looks like Chrissy’s fans will have to wait to find out what exactly will come out of this, but the idea is already pretty popular and hilarious as it stands.