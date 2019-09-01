Thomas Markle Lashes Out At Being ‘Ghosted’ From Meghan And Baby Archie’s Lives

After what seems like a lengthy absence, Thomas Markle is back in the British press, and this time he’s complaining about being “ghosted” out of Meghan, Prince Harry, and baby Archie’s lives.

“There was never any problem between Meghan and me until recently,” he said in an interview with The Sunday Mail.

“I’ve stayed quiet because Meghan was pregnant with Archie but I’m speaking out now because they and their PR people are continuing to ghost me out of her life.”

Thomas also expressed disappointment that he hadn’t been able to see his grandson as yet. He did not go to the christening. Megan’s mother, Doria Ragland, was there but just like at the royal wedding, Thomas Markle was absent.

“Of course I’m disappointed not to see Archie,” he continued in his interview with the Mail. “I had hoped becoming a mother would mellow Meghan and she would reach out.”

He went on to say that he did not even get a photo of his royal grandson and that he wants to frame one and place it next to a picture that he has of the Duchess of Sussex.

The world has been privy to the rocky relationship between Thomas and Meghan thanks to media reports and the interviews that he gives to the media. In the lead up to the royal wedding in 2018, news emerged that he had willingly posed for paparazzi photos and may have been paid for them, Harper’s Bazaar notes.

He later said that he had a heart attack which prevented him from attended Meghan and Harry’s nuptials

Even though he didn’t attend the wedding, Thomas kept on giving interviews after Meghan and Harry were wed, in certain instances revealing alleged details about a private conversation that he’d had with Prince Harry.

As Newsweek reports, earlier this year Thomas Markle released a handwritten letter that Meghan sent to him. The note revealed Meghan’s true feeling about her father’s actions as she said that he had broken her “heart into a million pieces.”

“If you love me, as you tell the press you do, please stop,” the Duchess of Sussex wrote. “Please allow us to live our lives in peace. Please stop lying, please stop creating so much pain, please stop exploiting my relationship with my husband.”

Given all that has happened between Meghan and her father, it seems unlikely that she will ever try to make contact with him again. He’s more likely only deepening the divide between them by his habit of going to the press with complaints about his daughter.