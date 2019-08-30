John Travolta Explains What Was Going Through His Head During The Taylor Swift Mix-Up At The VMA’s

It appeared that John Travolta almost accidentally gave Taylor Swift's award to a drag queen.

The VMA’s are always full of surprises and this year was no different. The awards show had a few major highlights, including Miley Cyrus’ passionate first performance following her recent breakup with Liam Hemsworth, who she had been married to for less than a year. Taylor Swift’s inspiring speech after receiving her award was also a huge hit. However, the moment that people were talking about most the day after the performance was an awkward moment between Swift and John Travolta, according to Today.

It was Travolta’s job to announce Swift as the winner for Video of the Year, an honor she received for her massively successful music video for “You Need to Calm Down.” He announced Swift’s name and then got ready to hand her the MTV Video Music Award. However, it appeared that he almost handed it off to the wrong person. With so many people on stage, there was a lot of confusion and Travolta almost handed off Swift’s award to Jade Jolie, a drag queen who frequently impersonates Swift. Luckily, the award did eventually make it into the hands of the right person.

Of course, a lot of people were quick to poke fun at Travolta online for his almost-flub. In a recent interview with Dallas-Fort Worth radio station Hot 93.3, Travolta said the moment didn’t exactly go down the way it appeared to on television. He and Swift are actually friends and he simply had trouble locating her on stage with all the craziness. It wasn’t, as some comically assumed, that he didn’t know what Swift looked like.

“There’s so many people that bombarded the stage, that I was looking for (Taylor). So the video has me trying to find her, and you know, I thought it was so funny the way it was interpreted — it was cool. I didn’t care. Sometimes I fantasize what if I had given it to (Jolie)? That would have been awesome. I should have just gone all the way with it.”

Swift’s music video, which has already amassed an incredible 125 million views on YouTube, promotes the acceptance of the LGBTQ community. Many prominent members of the LGBTQ community, including Ellen DeGeneres, appeared in the video.

Other famous faces such as Ryan Reynolds and Katy Perry also made a debut. Swift and Perry have been rumored to be feuding for years. However, the video put those rumors to rest in the most comical way possible. Swift, dressed as a container of french fries, embraced Perry, who was dressed as a burger.