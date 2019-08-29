Scott Disick Has Reportedly Caused A Strain In Sofia Richie’s Relationship With Sister Nicole

Sofia's relationship with Scott has reportedly caused a rift between her and her sister.

Sofia Richie’s romance with Scott Disick has caused her to have a rocky relationship with big sis Nicole, reports Hollywood Life. A source told the publication that Nicole Richie has grown concerned because Sofia’s relationship with Scott has progressed within the past few months.

“Nicole and Sofia’s relationship has definitely become strained as Sofia’s relationship with Scott has grown more serious,” said the insider. “Nicole was concerned when Scott and Sofia first started dating, but she didn’t really think they would last or become as serious as they have.”

The source went on to say that the mother-of-two is worried that her younger sister is missing out on her youth because she is tied down to a much older man. Nicole reportedly wants Sofia to focus on her career and having fun, instead of her relationship. The insider also revealed that the Simple Life star believes Sofia is simply too young to be a mother figure to Scott’s three children, Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4.

The source also clarified that the sisters are not feuding and still talk from time to time.

“She will never stop caring or worrying about the choices Sofia makes. Nicole and Sofia still talk on occasion, but their relationship is definitely not as strong as it used to be because Sofia lives with Scott and spends all her time with him,” said the source.

That being said, the fashion designer allegedly doesn’t want the couple to break up because she knows that Sofia is extremely happy with Scott. However, last year, a source told Hollywood Life that the Candidly Nicole star pleaded with her sister to end the romance. The insider claimed that Nicole was disturbed by the age difference and believed that the relationship was “unhealthy.” According to the source, the television personality thought it would be best for Sofia to break it off with Scott before his kids got too attached to her.

In July, Radar Online reported that Sofia’s father, Lionel Richie, was also unhappy about her relationship with Scott. An insider stated that the couple’s two-year romance had put a strain on Sofia’s relationship with her family. According to the source, the singer was hopeful Scott was just a phase in his daughter’s life. In addition, the 70-year-old was reportedly worried for Sofia because he knows that her boyfriend’s children will always be his first priority.

To see more of Scott and Sofia, be sure to watch the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians airing September 15 on the E! network.