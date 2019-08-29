Jamie Lynn Spears Of ‘Zoey 101’ Shares Zoey’s Hilarious Reaction To ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Reboot

Fans of the hit Disney Channel show Lizzie McGuire were excited to learn that Hilary Duff will be reprising her role as the title character and showing fans what the character has been up to. The show is set to premiere at a later date on the all-new Disney streaming service which will also have the entire collection of the Lizzie McGuire series for fans to catch up with.

There have been rumors that another favorite show from the 2000s will also be getting a reboot in the future. Jamie Lynn Spears starred as Zoey on the hit Nickelodeon show Zoey 101 and as previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jamie Lynn has reportedly been “in talks” to reprise her role as the character in a reboot. However, there hasn’t been any confirmation that the show will be coming back.

According to E! News, Jamie Lynn Spears took to Twitter to share Zoey 101’s reaction to the news that Lizzie McGuire would be getting a reboot. The video posted by Spears shows the opening of the Lizzie McGuire opening before cutting to a scene from Zoey 101 showing Zoey looking upset with the Justin Bieber song “That Should Be Me” playing in the background.

With the Instagram video, Jamie Lynn wrote, “When Zoey heard about Lizzie’s reboot…..”

While Zoey 101 may not be getting a reboot just yet, Jamie Lynn Spears is keeping busy. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she will be joining the cast of the Netflix show Sweet Magnolias. Jamie Lynn shared the news on her Instagram page, showing a picture that talked about her addition to the show. She included a caption with the photo in which she talked about her excitement.

“Mama’s going back to work y’all. Can’t wait for y’all to meet “Noreen”!! I fell in love with this story, and so excited I get to be a part of telling it.”

Aside from working, Jamie Lynn is also the mom of two young girls. She often shares photos of her girls to Instagram and recently shared a photo of her oldest daughter Maddie Briann holding her youngest daughter Ivey. With the photo, she revealed that her oldest daughter was entering sixth grade.

While Jamie Lynn may be known as Britney Spears younger sister, she has paved her own way in the entertainment business. Not only has she appeared on Nickelodeon, but she also released a country music album and has written country songs.