‘One Piece’ Chapter 954 Spoilers: Big Mom Joining Forces With Kaido, Law Conspires With Hawkins

One Piece Chapter 954 is yet to be officially released but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. The upcoming chapter of One Piece will be featuring the preparations made by the Straw Hat Pirate alliance in their upcoming war against the Beast Pirates as well as the surprising reconciliation between Emperor Kaido and Emperor Big Mom. Can Monkey D. Luffy and his allies win against the combined forces of Emperor Kaido and Emperor Big Mom?

In the spoilers posted at Reddit, One Piece Chapter 954 started with Emperor Kaido and Emperor Big Mom reaching an agreement to become allies again. Upon the announcement of their newly established pirate alliance, the two Emperors of the Sea held a banquet where a mysterious group called the “Numbers” are invited. Emperor Kaido and Emperor Big Mom said that they will kill each other after they accomplish their common goal and succeed to conquer the world.

One Piece Chapter 954 spoilers also showed Straw Hat Pirates vice-captain Roronoa Zoro finally accepting Hiyori’s proposal to trade Shusui for the legendary sword Enma which was formerly owned by Lord Kozuki Oden. It was revealed that Oden used a two-sword fighting style. Aside from Enma, he also owned a sword named Ame no Habakiri. Zoro told Hiyori that he will visit Ryuma’s grave to show his respect even though he only encountered and defeated him as a zombie. Kawamatsu the Kappa still doesn’t believe that Zoro fought Ryuma, saying that the Pirate Hunter could be dreaming or just lost his mind.

Meanwhile, in the Flower Capital, Beast Pirates headliner Basil Hawkins decided to free Heart Pirates captain Trafalgar D. Water Law. Hawkins revealed everything that happened when Emperor Kaido appeared in front of them and asked him, On Air Pirates captain Scratchmen Apoo, and Kid Pirates captain Eustass “Captain” Kid to become his subordinates. Even though they agreed to form an alliance, Hawkins told Law that Apoo was already under the umbrella of Emperor Kaido.

Loading...

Using his tarot cards, Hawkins predicted the chances of his survival when he tried to escape, fight, or submit to Emperor Kaido. The first two options gave him a zero percent chance so he was left with no choice but to serve under Emperor Kaido. During their conversation, Law and Hawkins agreed to go with a conspiracy against the Beast Pirates.

One Piece Chapter 954 spoilers also featured Kinemon and several members of the Straw Hat Pirates alliance making strategies for their upcoming war against Emperor Kaido and the Beast Pirates. Meanwhile, Luffy is being personally trained by old man Hyo. After suffering a massive defeat from the hands of Emperor Kaido, Luffy became more determined to improve his Haki to help the Straw Hat Pirates secure victory in the upcoming war. However, as of now, Luffy and his allies have no idea that Emperor Kaido and Emperor Big Mom have decided to join forces and have their revenge.