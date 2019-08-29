Hilary Duff Wows In Skintight PVC Pants

Hilary Duff is a busy lady these days and continues to wow her fans.

The “So Yesterday” hitmaker currently plays the role of Chelsey in TV Land’s hit show Younger and recently uploaded a saucy photo to her Instagram to promote it. The shot consists of Duff with three men showing off their abs in tight hotpants and her other two cast members, Sutton Foster and Molly Bernard in between them.

Hilary is owning a pair of black skintight PVC pants and a long-sleeve white T-shirt. She is holding dollars bills in her hand, as they appear to be in a strip club. Her hair is down and wavy while she is flaunting a cheeky smile.

Within 17 hours, the post racked up over 50,000 likes, proving to be popular with her followers.

“New season of Lizzie McGuire looks wild,” one user wrote, joking.

“Best show ever,” another insisted.

“You look fabulous!! Favorite season so far. I want to be just like Kelsey,” a third mentioned.

“YASSSSSSS all for this,” a fourth fan wrote.

Last week, news broke that Lizzie McGuire, the show that propelled Hilary to stardom, will be making a return on Disney Plus, per The Inquisitr.

“SURPRISE!!! I’ve been trying to contain this excitement for a loooong time while this has been in the works! I am beyond excited to be home again, back with my girl…and into her 30’s,” she captioned an Instagram post containing nostalgic clips of the show.

Since the announcement, lots of celebrities took to social media to express their excitement, which The Inquisitr also reported.

“Lizzie is so on trend still…that tie dye shirt!” Ashley Tisdale declared.

“OH. MY. GOD. YES.,” Meghan Trainor wrote passionately in capital letters.

Of course, fans of the show were also very happy about the news and helped it become a hot topic.

Aside from acting, Duff also has had a successful music career. Her debut album consisted of Christmas music, Santa Claus Lane, and was quickly followed up by Metamorphosis the following year in 2003. The album topped the charts in the U.S. and Canada and achieved the hit singles, “So Yesterday” and “Come Clean.”

Since then, she has released three more studio albums which have all peaked within the top five in the U.S. and Canada — Hilary Duff, Dignity, and Breathe In. Breathe Out.

Her last album was released in 2015 and continues to still bring in a large audience on Spotify who listen to her regularly. Currently, she has over 1.2 million monthly listeners on the app.

