‘DWTS’ Fans Figure Out Celeb & Pro Couple After Show Drops First Rehearsal Photo To Instagram

Dancing With the Stars just dropped their first rehearsal photo from the series to Instagram, featuring a fan-favorite actor and his professional dance partner, but with a twist. It appears determined fans have already figured out who the actor’s sexy partner is and took to the comments section of the pic to make their predictions.

The photo, taken of Dawson’s Creek actor James Van Der Beek and his partner, had been altered to show the handsome actor cradling his partner’s body as he dips her. The twist was that the show’s creative team had altered her image to completely cover the dancer’s body with pink flowers, disguising her identity.

Right away, one of the male pros took to the comments section of the photo, making a quick quip over the pic and perhaps, leading fans to whom the female might be in the altered pic.

Dancing With the Stars professional Sasha Farber remarked, “I always knew I looked good with flowers around my body!!!!!”

In succession, fans quickly chimed in after Sasha’s comment, stating they figured out that it was clearly Sasha’s wife Emma Slater in the pic. The show had no comment on James’ professional partner. Both Sasha and Emma are slated to appear as pros this season.

Also chiming in was Season 27 winner Bobby Bones, who applauded the digital team for the “cool pic.”

Fans believed the dance pro mistakingly teased her partnership with James on her Instagram story, which has since disappeared from public view. Many of the other female pros have had their celebrity partners leaked as already reported by The Inquisitr and Emma was not mentioned so they used their fan skills to make the prediction.

Fans are abuzz with who would be partnered with who while others are frustrated at the way the show is going about releasing information on the show’s official Instagram.

After the debacle of Season 27 when Bobby Bones won alongside Sharna Burgess (who is not returning for this season) after low judge’s votes and by not showing growth as a dancer, the show promised a host of tweaks to fans this season.

“We wanted to do something a little different this year,” DWTS executive producer Andrew Llinares said at the D23 Expo reported Us Weekly. “After 27 seasons it’s tough. We want to keep the show fresh for you guys. We just thought it would be kind of fun to hold off on revealing the partners to the audience until the premiere. … I think it’s a fun little twist.”

Llinares also announced that live voting will also be set in place, where fans will see their results at the end of that show based upon what happened that evening’s performances.

Dancing With the Stars debuts the first show of Season 29 on Monday, September 16 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.