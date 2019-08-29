Kelly Clarkson Finds Parenting Overwhelming: ‘Some Days I Cry In The Bathroom’

Recently, “My Life Would Suck Without You” chart-topper Kelly Clarkson opened up about the fact that she finds parenting overwhelming, per People.

Clarkson graced the latest cover of People Magazine and explained how she juggles her busy work life and her blended family with husband Brandon Blackstock.

Next month, she will kick off her first-ever talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, which is set to premiere on September 9 on NBC. Kelly got real and explained that the pressure of trying to do everything at once can be hard.

“Some days I totally hide in a bathroom and I’m crying, going, ‘Oh my God, this is a lot.’ Everybody does. Every parent does, especially when you’re like, ‘Am I screwing up my children? Or nailing it? I have no idea. I’m sure a little of both,'” she revealed.

“I’m never going to be that person that tries to play off like I’m some kind of Stepford wife. We’re a blended family. We work very hard at that.”

Clarkson and Blackstock have two children together — a daughter, River Rose Blackstock, 5, and a son, Remington Alexander Blackstock, 3. Kelly is also a stepmom to Blackstock’s children from his previous marriage, Savannah and Seth.

Aside from her own talk show, she is also a judge on The Voice in the U.S. alongside John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and Blake Shelton. She has been on the show since Season 13.

Kelly is no stranger to the world of talent shows. In 2002, she won the first season of American Idol and hasn’t looked back since.

To date, the powerhouse vocalist has released eight studio albums — Thankful, Breakaway, My December, All I Ever Wanted, Stronger, Wrapped in Red, Piece by Piece, and Meaning of Life.

Loading...

Thankful, All I Ever Wanted, and Piece by Piece all topped the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart while the others all peaked within the top three.

On Spotify, she currently has over 12.3 million monthly listeners, making her the 240th most-played act in the world. Her most popular track at the moment, “Broken & Beautiful,” is part of the Ugly Dolls soundtrack, which Clarkson plays the voice role of Moxy in the film. So far, the song has been streamed more than 21 million times.

Other tracks in her top five most-played tracks include some of her signature singles — “Since U Been Gone,” “Because Of You,” and “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You),” which have racked up over 200 million plays — and “Heartbeat Song” — which has achieved over 150 million streams.

To keep up with Kelly’s busy life, follow her on Instagram.