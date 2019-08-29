NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Target Anthony Davis, Jaylen Brown, And Brandon Ingram In 2020 Free Agency

The New York Knicks headed into the summer of 2019 with the hope that they could acquire multiple NBA superstars that could bring them back to title contention. Unfortunately, in the first week of the 2019 NBA free agency, the Knicks were snubbed by their top targets, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, who both ended up signing with the other team situated in New York – the Brooklyn Nets.

Despite failing to acquire any big names in the 2019 NBA offseason, the Knicks remain optimistic about their chances of adding a legitimate superstar on their roster. The Knicks purposely filled their roster with one-year contracts to maintain their salary cap flexibility for the summer of 2020. With their current financial situation, Danny Abriano of SportsNet New York believes that the Knicks will once again become major players in the 2020 NBA free agency where they could target the likes of Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers, Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics, and Brandon Ingram of the New Orleans Pelicans.

“The Knicks have less than $50 million in expected salary committed to five players for 2020-21, Begley noted. So the Knicks could have significant cap space in the 2020 offseason if they decline team options on the free-agents signed this summer. Depending on how the Knicks spend their money during the summer of 2020, they could also have a sizeable amount of cap space heading into the summer of 2021. The 2019-20 free agent class could include Anthony Davis if he doesn’t sign an extension with the Lakers, and could also include restricted free agents Brandon Ingram and Jaylen Brown.”

Anthony Davis is reportedly “comfortable” playing minutes at center during playoffs, but wants a true center for the regular season. https://t.co/2T6DG5rVJs pic.twitter.com/q6v78UE4iJ — Silver Screen & Roll (@LakersSBN) August 27, 2019

Anthony Davis may be currently a member of the Lakers right now but since his arrival in Los Angeles, he hasn’t given them any assurance that he’s planning to re-sign when he becomes an unrestricted free agent next summer. Like the Lakers, the Knicks were also one of the NBA teams where Davis would consider staying long-term when he demanded a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans.

Meanwhile, targeting the likes of Jaylen Brown and Brandon Ingram makes a lot of sense for the Knicks. Aside from having huge superstar potentials, Brown and Ingram fit the timeline of the Knicks’ young core of R.J. Barrett, Mitchell Robinson, and Kevin Knox. Even though they succeed to sign Anthony Davis to a max deal, the Knicks will still have enough money left to offer Brown or Ingram a decent contract. However, since both of them are set to become restricted free agents, the only thing their teams need to do to bring them back is to match the offers of their potential suitors.