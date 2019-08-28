Kate Gosselin Is Reportedly Not Taking Any Steps To Regain Custody Of Hannah And Collin From Jon Gosselin

Jon Gosselin currently has custody of two of his sextuplet children.

When they first appeared on TLC’s Jon and Kate Plus 8 in 2007, America seemed to fall in love with Jon and Kate Gosselin and their eight children. Jon and Kate already had twin girls, Mady and Cara, when they decided to try for one more child with the help of in vitro fertilization. Kate ended up getting pregnant with sextuplets. Viewers loved watching the then average, middle-class parents attempt to handle the unimaginable feat of handling so many young children.

Unfortunately, Jon and Kate ended up splitting up in what would become of the messiest, most publicized celebrity divorces in recent years. While the children originally lived with their mother, Jon has regained custody of two of the sextuplets in recent years, according to Radar Online.

In 2016, Kate made the controversial decision to separate Collin, one of the sextuplets, from the rest of his siblings and send him to live in a facility. Although she never really elaborated on what Collin’s condition was, she said that he had behavioral issues that caused her to make the decision. In 2018, Jon won custody over both Collin and his daughter Hannah. The children are now 15-years-old have recently entered high school. Both children live with Jon and his longtime partner, Colleen Conrad. He frequently posts photos of the children on his social media pages.

According to inside sources, Kate has surprisingly made no attempts thus far to win back custody over her two children. She has no contact with her son Collin but does communicate with Hannah from time to time.

“Kate has made no attempt to see or speak with Collin. Kate rarely sees or talks with Hannah, but they do have some contact. Jon allows her to go over anytime she wants, but Kate never asks her to come,” the insider said.

#VEGAS https://t.co/pyhNeGDd59 Jon Gosselin "Can't Believe" Sextuplets Hannah and Collin Are Officially High Schoolers — flyer delivery vegas (@flyer_vegas) August 26, 2019

Loading...

While Jon has often expressed his gratitude to have two of his eight kids in the house as him again, his relationships with the other six are still on the rocks.

In a 2018 interview, Jon Gosselin discussed how he feels about his lack of a relationship with the other kids. He emphasized that even if he can’t have the relationship with the children that he wants, he wants them to remain close to one another.