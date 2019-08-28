Kelly Clarkson Reveals Ovarian Cyst Burst While She Was Filming ‘The Voice’

Kelly Clarkson revealed she suffered a burst ovarian cyst while filming the latest season of NBC’s The Voice. The entertainer and host of the new daytime talk series The Kelly Clarkson Show revealed that her latest health scare came on the heels of another frightening event, a burst appendix while she was hosting the Billboard Music Awards in May of this year.

The singer shared in an interview for the new issue of People Magazine that following an emergency procedure hours after hosting the music awards show, Kelly was on the road to recovery and filming live shows for The Voice when she realized something was terribly wrong as she was seated in her spot on the stage.

“Blake [Shelton] was talking to me and all of the sudden, everything he said just went away and I had to grab his arm and I was like, ‘Something is wrong,'” she revealed to People Magazine.

The first American Idol winner then found out there was a cyst bursting on her ovary.

“That was more painful than appendicitis,” she explained to the publication, noting, “It was literally a week after my surgery so I was freaking out!”

She also explained to People that she was laughing and crying at the same time in the emergency room, wondering what could have been happening to her.

Kelly revealed that although she is feeling fine now, there were several frightening weeks where she wondered what was wrong with her healthwise.

During the Billboard Music Awards, Kelly was in excruciating pain, but fans had no idea as she powered through two musical performances and kept the momentum of the show going as the evening’s awards were handed out, reported Billboard Magazine.

Not gonna lie…. I may or may not have broken down in tears after the show from pain ???? BUT thanks 2 all the amazing people @ Cedars-Sinai I flew home directly after the event, nailed the surgery early this morning, & feeling awesome now! Bye bye appendix ???? #TheShowMustGoOn ????????‍♀️ https://t.co/eL9HoVlSiM — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) May 2, 2019

Also in the People interview, Kelly discussed her difficult childhood and her busy life with the launch of The Kelly Clarkson Show. In addition, she spoke about her most important job of all — being a mother to her children with husband Brandon Blackstock, daughter River Rose and son Remington as well as being a stepmother to Brandon’s kids from his first marriage, Seth and Savannah.

Loading...

She quipped in a Twitter post that she “didn’t have enough jobs already so I got one more.” In the photo accompanying the comment, she was wearing a microphone and getting her hair and makeup camera-ready for an episode of her talk show.

The Kelly Clarkson Show debuts Monday, Sept. 9 in syndication on NBC-owned television stations.

The Voice premieres Season 17 of the series Monday, September 23 and Tuesday, September 24 at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.