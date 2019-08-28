Kailyn Lowry Opens Up About Close Friendship With ‘Teen Mom 2’ Co-Star Leah Messer

Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer have both been appearing on Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade. The two have more in common than appearing on the same reality show, though. Both are moms to three kids — Kailyn has three sons while Leah has three daughters. The moms have vacationed together in the past and most recently attended the MTV Video Music Awards together. Now, Kailyn is opening up about her friendship with Leah on Instagram and is calling her “one of her best friends.”

Kailyn shared a photo of the two of them smiling at the MTV VMAs and wrote, “This girl has become one of my best friends & I wouldn’t have it any other way! We were a mess last night but we shall redeem ourselves.”

The two enjoyed their Monday night together at the awards show, which took place in New Jersey. Plenty of other MTV stars were there, including Snooki of Jersey Shore fame. Kailyn and Leah both posted photos of the event throughout the night on their social media accounts.

Both Kailyn and Leah were introduced to audiences on their Season 2 episodes of 16 and Pregnant. On Kailyn’s episode, she found out she was pregnant with her oldest son. Leah, on the other hand, found out she was expecting twin daughters. Both were then selected to continue sharing their stories on Teen Mom 2 and have been doing so for nearly ten years. The show will be coming back for an all-new season next month and both Kailyn and Leah will return to share their stories.

Last month, the moms took a trip to Hawaii together. While they have vacationed together in the past, this time they took the kids with them on the trip. MTV cameras were also there, but it looks like fans will only get to see Leah’s portion of the vacation.

Loading...

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kailyn took her oldest son on the vacation over his father’s scheduled visitation time. Reportedly, this is why MTV didn’t film Kailyn in Hawaii. A source spoke to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup and explained the situation.

“MTV could not film because legally, because if they did, it would be like they were encouraging Kail to break her custody agreement. Then they would be part of whatever happened between Jo and Kail in court, had Jo filed.”

The moms will return to television on Tuesday, September 10 when the new season of Teen Mom 2 premieres on MTV.