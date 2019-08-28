‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: New Key Artwork Has Been Released

The new poster for Season 10 of 'The Walking Dead' features Daryl Dixon, Carol Peletier, and Michonne.

While there is still a considerable wait until Season 10 of The Walking Dead premieres in October, AMC is currently teasing fans with what to expect. The latest tease is a new key art image for the upcoming season which features Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride), and Michonne (Danai Gurira).

Since San Diego Comic-Con when AMC had a Q&A panel with cast and crew of The Walking Dead, news has been regularly filtering regarding the upcoming tenth season of the hit zombie apocalypse series. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a new teaser clip was recently released by AMC that showed Connie (Lauren Ridloff), Magna (Nadia Hilker), and Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) using spray cans of paint to write, “Silence the whispers” on a wall. In addition to that, there have been new images released for Season 10 of The Walking Dead as well as the synopsis for the overall story arcs.

Now, a new key artwork image has been released by AMC for Season 10 of The Walking Dead. Featuring Daryl Dixon, Carol Peletier, and Michonne it gives fans “exactly what they want,” according to Forbes.

AMC

Carol and Daryl have long been a fan-favorite pairing. While many viewers would like to see the couple take their friendship to the next level, the pair have remained strong friends over many seasons of The Walking Dead. In Season 10, it looks possible that the pair will help to conspire against the Whisperers, according to a previous article by The Inquisitr.

The addition of Michonne into the mix is likely due to the fact that Michonne is not only a key character but that it will be her last season with The Walking Dead. This is due to her recurring role within the Marvel universe. Her inclusion is also a nice nod to Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), who was always the main focus in previous artwork for The Walking Dead. Now that he has left the series, it seems appropriate to place his girlfriend, Michonne, in his place now that she is considered one of the leaders of the joint communities.

AMC

This is not the first key artwork released for Season 10 of The Walking Dead either. Previously, AMC has released an image that shows the same trio. That image showed the three main characters in poses suggesting that they were ready to attack someone — or something.

You can also view the Season 10 trailer for The Walking Dead, which was released during San Diego Comic-Con, below.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead premieres on AMC on October 6.