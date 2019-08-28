Watch AFC Ajax Vs. APOEL FC Stream Live: UEFA Champions League Qualifying Playoff 2nd Leg, Start Time, Preview

AFC Ajax stand one win away from returning to the UEFA Champions League, but they need to overcome a determined APOEL Nicosia side.

Last season, Dutch Eredivisie champions AFC Ajax nearly tasted UEFA Champions League glory, getting all the way to the last extra-time seconds of the semifinal second-leg before conceding the goal that eliminated them from the European tournament. But this season, Ajax sit on the verge of elimination before the group stage even begins, as USA Today reports. After a tense and frustrating goalless draw in the first leg in Cyprus, Ajax must win outright to get past 28-time Cypriot title-winners APOEL FC to qualify for the UCL group stage, in the match that will livestream from Amsterdam, Holland.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of the AFC Ajax vs. APOEL FC UEFA Champions League winner-take-all playoff, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 55,000-seat Johan Cruijff Arena, formerly known as Amsterdam Arena, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on Wednesday, August 28. In Cyrpus, the start time will be 10 p.m. Eastern European Summer Time.

In the United Kingdom, the livestream starts at 8 p.m. British Summer Time, while back in the United States, the game gets underway at 3 p.m. EDT, noon PDT. Fans in Spain and throughout Central Europe can catch the kickoff at 9 p.m. in the Central European Time Zone. In India, the Dutch-Cypriot Champions League qualifier kicks off at 12:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, August 29, India Standard Time.

Under Head Coach Erik Ten Hag, Ajax played 18 European matches last season, losing only two, according to UEFA.com. They won 10 of those matches while drawing six. But Ten Hag will not even get a chance to compete beyond the playoffs this season without at least one goal to beat APOEL on Wednesday.

Ten Hag’s side is off to a slow start, to say the least, in 2019/2020 European play, however, winning only once in their three matches in the playoff round, so far, per Soccerway stats. But the 0-0 draw in the first leg against APOEL ended the Ajax streak of netting at least one goal in 14 straight European matches.

AFC Ajax Manager Erik Ten Hag came close to Champions League glory last season. Dean Mouhtaropoulos / Getty Images

To watch the AFC Ajax vs. APOEL FC UEFA Champions League qualifying round second-leg showdown stream live from Holland, use the streaming video provided by Watch TNT or download the Watch TNT app. Watch TNT also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the de Godenzonen vs. Τhrylos match stream live on their TV sets. But fans should be aware that Watch TNT requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider.

But there is a way to watch the UEFA Champions League playoff game stream live for free without any cable login required. Fans can sign up for a free trial of an online streaming TV package such as Fubo TV,Sling TV, or YouTube TV. All of those providers will ask for credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a 7-day trial period at no initial charge. That way, fans can watch Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League decisive playoff live online for free.

For fans who prefer not to sign up for subscription services and also lack cable or satellite login credentials, a pay-per-view stream will also be available in the United States, one provided by B/R Live, which will carry the AFC Ajax vs. APOEL FC match for a pay-per-view fee of $2.99.

In the Netherlands, Veronica TV will carry the Champions League qualifying match, while in Cyprus, Cytavision Sports livestreams the game.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport will carry the livestream for free, though only for viewers inside the U.K. In Spain, Movistar+ will stream the game as will DAZN in Canada. Throughout much of Africa, Canal Plus Afrique will stream the UEFA Champions League playoff online.

A list of streaming sources for the AFC Ajax vs. APOEL FC Champions League playoff qualifier in numerous other countries around the world is available via LiveSoccerTV.