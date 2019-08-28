New ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Spoilers Reveal Multiple Partnerships Ahead Of Season 28 Formal Reveal

A fresh round of Season 28 Dancing with the Stars spoilers emerged throughout the day on Tuesday as the celebrity cast members and pro dancers met up and started working together. ABC is holding off on announcing these partnerships in an attempt to keep viewers in suspense. However, at this point, it looks like a lot has been figured out by fans anyway.

As The Inquisitr shared earlier, the first confirmed partnership was that of NFL star Ray Lewis and pro dancer Cheryl Burke. It also was suspected that comedian Kel Mitchell was going to be with DWTS pro Witney Carson, and that appears to have been confirmed now.

Over the course of the day, new Dancing with the Stars spoilers surfaced that surprised some fans. Apparently, American Idol runner-up Lauran Alaina is going to be with Gleb Savchenko, a pairing that few fans likely would have anticipated. In addition, dance journalist Kirstyn Burtt shared via her site Dance Dish with KB that The Bachelorette Hannah Brown will be with Alan Bersten.

The latest pairing that appears to have been uncovered suggests that Val Chmerkovskiy will partner with supermodel Christie Brinkley. A DWTS fan on Twitter matched up a setting at Christie’s home with a spot where Val was being filmed.

It looks like Val was sitting in a chair outdoors at Christie’s home in the Hamptons. Chmerkovskiy seems to be filming perhaps near the guest house on the property, given photos available on the property listing via Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

Though it is not fully confirmed, many have speculated that Val’s new wife Jenna Johnson will be with notorious basketball player Lamar Odom. Lindsay Arnold apparently needed to fly on a red-eye flight overnight to meet her partner sometime on Tuesday. Given the timing and location, a number of DWTS fans speculate she’s going to be with former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Where does that leave the remaining pros and celebrities? Some might hazard a guess that Emma Slater and James Van Der Beek are partners, leaving Karamo Brown and Peta Murgatroyd together. However, a lot of those pairings are still mostly speculation at this point.

Legion-Media has snapped quite a few photos of the contestants and pros popping in and out of the dance studio over the past couple of days. Unfortunately, so far, they haven’t caught anything that fully confirms any pairings. Sasha Farber seems to have been there around the same time as Kate Flannery, but Ally Brooke was spotted there too. The photographers might not pick up on new pro Pasha Kovalev being there, as it doesn’t appear there are any shots of him.

If Sasha and Pasha are with Kate and Ally, in some combination, that would appear to leave Brandon Armstrong with The Supremes singer Mary Wilson. Apparently, pro dancers Daniella Karagach and Keo Motsepe will not be with individual celebrities.

How much longer will it take to solidify the rest of these pairings? Will the celebrities and pros suspected to be partnering together be accurate or will the reality for Season 28 vary significantly? Dancing with the Stars premieres on Monday, September 16, and fans are definitely going to be buzzing about this one.