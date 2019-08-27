Gigi Hadid Spotted With Tyler Cameron At VMA Afterparty, Snuggles With Her ‘Bachelorette’ Cast-Off Beau

Supermodel Gigi Hadid attended the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards Monday night, but a lot of fans were disappointed to see her arriving with sister Bella Hadid rather than new boyfriend Tyler Cameron. Gigi has been spotted with The Bachelorette runner-up several times since his time on-screen with Hannah Brown wrapped up, but it seems they were not quite ready to walk the red carpet together. However, the couple did hit the afterparty together and the buzz is that they were inseparable.

According to Us Weekly, Tyler and Gigi hit up the Republic Records party Monday night, and they seemingly had a blast. Gigi’s sister Bella tagged along and the couple visited with plenty of other attendees. They also apparently danced together much of the evening.

“Tyler and Gigi were dancing all night. He had his arms wrapped around her and was kissing the back of her neck. They were inseparable.”

So far, it doesn’t appear that any photos showing Gigi and Tyler together at the party have emerged. However, the buzz is that he and Taylor Swift shared a big hug with one another at the party. In addition, Hadid and Cameron were said to have chatted with Queer Eye stars Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness for quite some time.

They didn't walk the #VMAs red carpet together, but Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron 'were dancing all night' during the afterparty! ???? https://t.co/iFMU90HAja — Life & Style (@Life_and_Style) August 27, 2019

Some who attended the party said that Tyler seemed to fit in with Gigi’s group of friends quite easily. In fact, E! News noted that Gigi’s friends apparently all seemed quite familiar and comfortable with Tyler already. Hadid, 24, and Cameron, 26, have been hanging out for a few weeks now, and it’s been said they’ve been spending time with her friends rather frequently.

Tyler and Gigi “were touchy-feely and very cute all night,” tease an insider who attended the party.

While Hadid and Cameron hung out at the VMA afterparty together, sources have said that they aren’t terribly serious at this point.

“They have a strong connection but are definitely just testing the waters right now. They both like to hang out with a few of their friends to make it seem more casual, but Tyler always ends up staying the night alone at Gigi’s house.”

Of course, both Tyler and Gigi ended previous relationships not long ago. Cameron was the runner-up on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, and she floated the idea of giving their romance a second shot at the live reunion show. The two got together for a night, but a couple of days later he was spotted with Hadid.

Loading...

Bella may have been Gigi's date to the #VMAs but Tyler Cameron stepped in for the after-party. https://t.co/df4JjmYgd2 pic.twitter.com/ji1gNxa4RX — E! News (@enews) August 27, 2019

Gigi dated former One Direction singer Zayn Malik off and on for some time. However, they seemingly called it quits for good not long ago.

Could things get serious between Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron? Many fans of The Bachelorette were disappointed to see him move on so quickly from Hannah Brown, but the two models certainly seem to be hitting it off. People will be curious to see where things go from here and whether they decide to walk any red carpets together anytime soon.