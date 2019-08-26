‘RHONJ’ Star Dolores Catania Attends The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, See Photos

'RHONJ' Season 10 is expected to premiere soon!

Dolores Catania has just arrived on the red carpet at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated premiere of the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Catania stunned in a low-cut, one-piece black outfit with white high heels and her hair down in curls as she posed for solo shots and shots with friends.

In one photo, Catania was seen standing in the middle of journalist Tom Murro and Brent Qvale, an offensive tackle for the New York Jets.

This year’s MTV Video Music Awards are being held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey and will air live on MTV at 8 p.m.

As fans may know, Catania and her co-stars began filming the 10th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey and soon, a trailer is expected to be released. However, because the reality series always premieres on different days and at times, in different months, it is not yet known when fans will get their first look at the new episodes.

Although a Season 10 trailer may still be weeks away, Catania spoke about the new season, which is believed to still be in production, during an interview with Hollywood Life earlier this month.

Dolores Catania attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Manny Carabel / Getty Images

Tom Murro, Dolores Catania, and Brent Qvale attend the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images.

During her interview with Hollywood Life, Catania said The Real Housewives of New Jersey was going to be “bananas.”

“From what I’ve heard through the grapevine, it’s being called last season on crack!” she told the outlet, hinting that Teresa Giudice’s former drama-causing self may be making a comeback.

Although Giudice went through tough times during filming due to the failed appeal her husband Joe Giudice made in an attempt to stay in the country after a judge ordered his deportation, Catania said she seems to be doing well months later.

“[Teresa] seems to be doing really, really well. [She] takes this in stride. And she just goes through the motions of life no matter what’s going on around her. Summer is her favorite time…we’re Jersey Italian girls. We live for the summer!” Catania explained.

Catania was brought to the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast during its seventh season in 2016 and has maintained a full-time role ever since. She’s also expected to appear on the new season in a full-time role, but that likely won’t be officially confirmed until much closer to the premiere date.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10 will air sometime later this year on Bravo TV.