Here’s Why Khloe Is Kim Kardashian’s Favorite Sister

Kim Kardashian opened up about who is her favorite sister, reports Hollywood Life.

Kim’s husband Kanye West conducted a candid interview for Vogue Arabia‘s September issue. According to TooFab, the rapper did not hold back, asking Kim about her past relationships, the possibility of being a lawyer, and her infatuation with being famous.

The fashion designer proceeded to put his wife on the spot when he inquired who Kim likes the most out of all her sisters. The reality television star explained it was a difficult decision to make but eventually admitted she is closest to Khloe.

“It changes, just like friends or relationships go in and out. I think this year has been a really strong Kim and Khloe year,” said the mother of four. “I’m obviously so close with Kendall and Kylie too but I’ve spent so much more time on this earth with Kourtney and Khloe – 16 and 17 years longer with them. We have more history, have been through so much together, and we have more friends in common. Kourtney and I will always be really close, but this year, Khloe and I really bonded.”

Hollywood Life surmised Kim and Khloe’s bond strengthened after having their children, True Thompson and Chicago West, earlier last year.

Kim has had Khloe’s back through the years, especially after her messy breakup with Tristan Thompson. People reported that the social media mogul was worried about her younger sister following Tristen’s numerous indiscretions. In a May episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim expressed concern for her sister to Khloe’s bestie, Malika Haqq. The television personality explained that her sister received spiritual readings by healers on their family trip to Bali. One healer told Khloe was still heartbroken by Tristen’s actions. Kim went on to say she was worried about Khloe’s healing because she is in the public eye.

“It’s definitely not easy when everything is so public,” said Kim.

The sisters also seem to enjoy joking around with each other, revealed Hollywood Life. On Khloe’s 35th birthday, Kim gave her a $4,500 Judith Leiber eggplant-shaped purse, adorned with crystals. On her Instagram Stories, Kim teased that Khloe needs an eggplant in her life because she is single. The beauty mogul revealed that her sister loved the unique present.

To see more of Kim and Khloe, be sure to watch the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, airing September 15 on the E! Network.