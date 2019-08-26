Miley Cyrus Reportedly Getting Rid Of All Of Liam Hemsworth’s Belongings Amid Split

It appears as though Miley Cyrus doesn’t want any memory of Liam Hemsworth left in their home.

After the famous couple announced that they would be splitting up following less than a year of marriage, things have been getting pretty messy for the former couple. A new report from Radar Online shares that Miley has been getting rid of a ton of Liam’s belongings, making a messy situation even messier. According to an insider, Miley has thrown some things in the trash and has opted to donate others.

“She’s thrown out so many of his favorite things, from framed photos and signed posters to designer clothes and jewelry,” the insider revealed. “Some of it has been tossed in the garbage but other stuff has been boxed off and sent to Goodwill.”

Since the famous couple called it quits, Miley seems to have moved on pretty quickly with Brody Jenner’s ex, Kaitlynn Carter. The two were spotted packing on the PDA earlier this month. But The Inquisitr also previously shared that Miley took to Twitter to deny allegations that she cheated on Liam with Kaitlynn after rumors started to swirl. She also said she still loves Liam and “always will” despite the fact that their marriage didn’t work out.

The news of the split went public when a rep for Miley released a statement, informing fans that the couple would be going their own separate ways.

“Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart,” the rep said. “Please respect their process and privacy.”

And though the couple do not have any real children together, they share a brood of animals. Recently, The Inquisitr reported that Miley is likely to be the one who keeps all of the couple’s pets, which include seven dogs, two horses, two mini horses, three cats, and a pig. According to an insider, the couple want to keep all the animals together under one roof. Since Miley was the one who adopted them all, she’s going to be the primary caregiver.

The same insider went on to share that if Liam wanted to take things to court to try and gain custody of the animals, California law would allow him to and a judge would rule which pet parent seems more fit to care for the animals and could even award joint custody if they saw fit. But since Miley has taken care of the pets and given them all a roof over their heads, it’s likely a judge would rule in her favor as opposed to Liam.

It’s also been reported that since the split, Miley and Liam are not on speaking terms. Hopefully, the pair can put their differences aside and move on from one another amicably.