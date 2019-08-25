Barack and Michelle Obama Made Fun Of On Twitter After Posting Their Summer Playlist

Michelle and Barack Obama shared some of their favorite tunes on Twitter and were promptly faced with a lot of hate comments.

Michelle Obama has been out of the White House for several years now, but still she continues to make headlines with her trendy outfits, inspirational quotes, and service work. The former first lady of the United States is active on social media. In fact, she boasts a whopping 32.4 million subscribers on Instagram and 13.3 million more on Twitter. Former president Barack Obama doesn’t have quite as many Instagram followers as his wife with 24.2 million, but makes up with it as one of the most followed people in the world on Twitter. Barack recently shared a playlist with his 108 million Twitter followers that included all of songs he and Michelle have been loving this summer, according to Express.

Barack posted the playlist both on Twitter and Instagram. Michelle retweeted his post. The songs included covered a wide variety of genres, and a nice mix of older and more modern music. Older hits such as Brown Eyed Girl by Van Morrison and Happy by the Rolling Stones are just a few of the classics that made the list. But the power couple have also been enjoying some of the more recent hits. A few of them are a bit suprising. MOOD 4 EVA with Beyonce, Jay-Z, Childish Gambino and Oumou Sangaré was on the list, in addition to the smash hit Senorita, with Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes.

Surprisingly, the presidential couple received quite a bit of harsh backlash on the playlist posts. While it may seem like an innocent enough thing to share online, there were quite a few social media users that either didn’t care for their taste in music or felt that the Obamas were trying to remain relevant now that they are no longer in the public eye as much as they were when Barack was in office.

Barack Obama shares his summer 19 playlist ???? pic.twitter.com/wtutDvUBSw — HIP HOP FACTS (@DailyRapFacts) August 24, 2019

“Struggling to remain relevant, huh?,” one user jabbed.

“Omg you are so irrelevant,” complained another.

Nevertheless, there were some fans of Barack and Michelle that were quick to defend the couple and thank them for sharing the playlist. Others told the former presidential couple that they had inspired them to try out some new music in the dwindling weeks of summer.

“I just love both you and Michelle. You are our past, present and future. God bless you and God Bless America,” one user told them.

“Forever the two coolest – miss you guys and enjoy the rest of your summer,” said another.