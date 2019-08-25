Lizzo Says People Criticizing Bernie Sanders For Being Too Old Need To ‘Drop The Ageism S**t’

Lizzo wants people to know that when it comes to Bernie Sanders, age is just a number.

The singer has recently been speaking out more frequently on politics, calling on voters to vote Donald Trump out of office, and more recently defending Bernie Sanders against accusations that he is too old. As Lizzo tweeted, people who believe the 77-year-old Vermont senator would be too old to take the White House need to remember who is there right now.

“But we’ve currently got a 73-year old in office so drop the ageism s**t and just listen to what he’s got to say,” she tweeted.

Lizzo was then asked if her tweet was an endorsement of Bernie Sanders, and she responded that it’s more of a request for unity.

“It’s a call to action for us to focus and get unified as a party… we need to figure out how to get trump out of office and it ain’t by talkin about Bernie Sanders’ age,” she tweeted.

The tweet got a viral response, with many Sanders supporters sharing the apparent endorsement from the singer. But it’s not Bernie or Bust for Lizzo — in another tweet, she showed support for fellow progressive Elizabeth Warren.

The tweets came just after the singer geeked out a bit that another former president was a fan of her work. Barack Obama had tweeted a list of songs that he and wife Michelle have been listening to, which included Lizzo’s song “Juice.”

“[Barack Obama] TWEETED ABOUT ME!!! WE’RE FRIENDS NOW I DONT MAKE THE RULES!!!” she tweeted.

What do Lil Nas X, Steely Dan and Lizzo have in common? They're all high up on former President Barack Obama's summer 2019 playlist. https://t.co/tJXA5LZeEp — CNN (@CNN) August 24, 2019

While Lizzo may be more of a fan of the party and of getting Donald Trump out of office, Bernie Sanders has plenty of celebrities in his corner. The Vermont senator gained quite a dedicated following during and after his 2016 presidential run, a list that includes director Spike Lee, actor Seth McFarlane, actress Rosario Dawson, and composer Hans Zimmer, Fox News noted.

One of Sanders’ biggest celebrity backers is actress Mark Ruffalo, who has been supporting Bernie since the early days of his 2016 presidential run. Ruffalo frequently shares campaign videos from Sanders and has acted as a surrogate for the progressive candidate.

Welcome to the race @SenSanders! Glad to see you back. pic.twitter.com/qRYJabmSmT — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) February 19, 2019

In recent months, rapper Cardi B has become one of the most vocal Sanders supporters among the celebrity contingent.

While Lizzo hasn’t endorsed any particular candidate, the singer has made it clear that getting Donald Trump out of office is her top priority for 2020.