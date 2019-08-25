O.J. Simpson Angry Andrew Luck Retired After Drafting Him In Fantasy Football: ‘Why Would You Do This To Me?’

O.J. Simpson is not happy with Andrew Luck.

On Saturday night, reports emerged that the Indianapolis Colts quarterback was abruptly retiring from the league after suffering through a string of very serious injuries over the last four years. There was no public indication beforehand that Luck was even considering retiring — especially not to O.J.

The football legend turned convicted kidnapper took to Twitter to share his displeasure with Luck’s abrupt retirement, saying he had just taken the Colts quarterback in a fantasy draft 90 minutes beforehand.

“Why would you do this to me?” Simpson said in the video posted online.

O.J. was apparently not the only Andrew Luck fantasy football owner upset over the abrupt decision. A number of other people took to Twitter to bemoan drafting last year’s NFL Comeback Player of the Year, who had his team as a dark horse Super Bowl pick before his retirement.

Luck had been ranked as one of the top quarterback options, but by Saturday night had already been plucked from ESPN writer Matthew Berry’s ranking of fantasy football players.

Hello, from someone who just drafted Andrew Luck on their fantasy team no more than 30 mins ago. — Al Weaver (@alweaver22) August 25, 2019

I didn’t even think of the Fantasy Owners. Who will save the Andrew Luck fantasy owners — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) August 25, 2019

Simpson is not the only one expressing displeasure with Luck’s out-of-the-blue retirement, with word leaking in the middle of his now-former team’s third preseason game. Luck was actually on the sidelines for the game, and was seen laughing and joking with members of the Colts before word got out that he was calling it quits.

It was not clear exactly when Luck made his decision, but ESPN reported that he had already met with Colts owner Jim Irsay to inform him of the decision. Many Colts fans seemed to find out during the game, as video showed Luck leaving the field following the conclusion of the game to a chorus of increasingly loud boos from the fans who remained.

Andrew Luck you couldn’t have shared that news before I drafted you an hour ago? #andrewluck @Colts pic.twitter.com/szGO2Dik2i — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) August 25, 2019

The video drew some pushback, with some criticizing Colts fans for booing the quarterback who led them to a conference championship in 2014. Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell had some criticism for the fans, saying they shouldn’t boo Luck for making a decision to benefit his own safety.

Y’all really boo’d him for making a decision concerning his own safety! Shame on y’all man ????Praying for nothing but blessings for you my brotha ???????? https://t.co/pW8nJ9bAYV — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) August 25, 2019

Reports originally indicated that the Colts would be holding a press conference on Sunday, but Luck ended up speaking to reporters after the game on Saturday and said that the string of injuries and painful rehabs had taken away his joy for the game. Luck fought back tears during the press conference as he called it the “hardest decision of his life.”

23,671 pass yards. 171 pass TD. 4x Pro Bowler. 2018 Comeback Player of the Year. Congrats on an incredible career, Andrew Luck. pic.twitter.com/OqIEdKbKkH — NFL (@NFL) August 25, 2019

The Indianapolis Colts will now move forward with backup Jacoby Brissett as their starter. It’s not clear who O.J. Simpson will pick to fill in for Andrew Luck on his fantasy football team.