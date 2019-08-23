‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Sits Down For Post-Arrest Interview With Dr. Drew Pinsky

Amber Portwood was arrested on July 5.

Amber Portwood will be seen sitting down with Dr. Drew Pinsky for her first post-arrest interview on Teen Mom OG.

In a sneak peek at the upcoming reunion special, Portwood, is seen having a conversation with the reunion host. She was arrested on July 5 after allegedly going after her former partner, Andrew Glennon, with a machete as he held their young son, 1-year-old James.

On August 23, OK! magzine revealed that, while Portwood will be seen during the reunion episodes, she did not film scenes with her co-stars. Instead, she apparently was filmed during her segment with Dr. Pinsky while the two met at another location.

As fans of Teen Mom OG will recall, Portwood’s co-stars, including Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, Cheyenne Floyd and Mackenzie McKee, traveled to New York City with their partners, including Tyler Baltierra, Taylor McKinney and Josh Mckee, in July. Amber remained in Indiana.

In addition to allegedly going after Glennon with a machete, Portwood was accused of throwing her shoe at him during their dispute.

Portwood and Glennon have not been seen together since the alleged altercation. They appear to be parenting their son James — who they welcomed in 2018 — on a completely separate basis. Glennon has also been spotted back in Los Angeles, where he lived prior to striking up a romance with Portwood in 2017.

Portwood and Glennon’s relationship began on the set of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, in which Portwood and her former fiancé, Matt Baier, were attempting to salvage their relationship. However, the couple didn’t actually go public with their romance until August 2017, when the pair posed for a photo shared to Portwood’s Instagram page prior to making their red carpet debut at MTV’s Video Music Awards later that month.

Portwood and Glennon then learned that they were expecting their first child together in September 2017, and around that time, they relocated from Glennon’s native Malibu to Portwood’s home in Indiana.

Earlier this month, weeks after Portwood’s arrest, a source told Us Weekly magazine that the couple was “as good as done.”

As for Glennon, he suggested to the magazine that his former partner needs to address her mental health struggles.

“She is in total control of the future of this relationship, but if she wants to pass the buck to someone else, ignore her downfalls and not do what is right, that’s on her,” he said.

“Amber needs help and the sooner she acknowledges that, the healthier and happier she will be.”

The Teen Mom OG two-part reunion begins airing Monday, September 2 at 9 p.m. on MTV.