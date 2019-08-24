‘The Wizard Of Oz’ Shoes Turn Google Doodles Into A Red Slipper Easter Egg

On August 24, whenever a Google user looks up The Wizard of Oz on the platform, no doodle appears but Dorothy’s red slippers do — just not in the typical doodle way. In anticipation of the 1939 fantasy film’s 80th anniversary, the wizards over at Google have come up with a way for everyone to celebrate.

Not only can Google users celebrate, but they can take a memorable virtual trip thanks to a spectacular Google Easter egg.

To take part, go to the platform and search for The Wizard of Oz. Then, simply click three times on what appears to be an icon of the famous red slippers that will show up on the right side of the results page — you know, the sparkly pair of shoes that beat Christian Louboutin’s stellar stilettos by being the first to feature a red sole as a way to discern these magical pumps, making them even more magical.

Wait for a second after clicking, and you’ll hear the original Dorothy say those famous words, “There’s no place like home.”

Suddenly, the screen on your computer, tablet or cell phone will start to spin around and lose all its color. Now showing in black-and-white on the entire page, your device of choice will attempt to make you very dizzy just as Dorothy was when she clicked her aforementioned red shoes.

At this point, your world will turn upside down and all around, and you’ll suddenly be in Oz via an active tornado.

Click on the tornado where the slippers once were and you will hear dramatic musical notes as Dorothy screams for her Auntie Em. She will do so exactly like the frightened young girl did when a similar tornado ripped through her tiny Kansas town just before she landed in Oz.

At that point, her amazing red shoes will appear once again, in color and more dazzling than ever.

Speaking of the special Wizard of Oz red shoes, these slippers hold quite a history even beyond being worn by Judy Garland as Dorothy in the film. For 13 unlucky years, a pair of the famous red shoes disappeared, according to The Inquisitr.

“The missing shoes were one of four known pairs that Garland wore as Dorothy in the iconic 1939 film. The shoes disappeared in August 2005 from the Judy Garland Museum in the actress’s hometown of Grand Rapids, Minnesota.”

The missing pair of red slippers, which were a women’s size 5 and appraised at $3 million a decade ago, were recovered in Minneapolis during a sting operation that ended in September 2018. Although the FBI’s art crime team was able to locate the precious heels, the agency did not specify who broke into the Grand Rapids museum to steal them in the first place.

Meanwhile, the special Google Easter egg experience, which begins with The Wizard of Oz‘s legendary red slippers worn by Judy Garland, will likely stay online as a commanding Google Easter egg at least through August 25.

That’s the exact date the memorable, magical movie hit the big screen for the first time 80 years ago.