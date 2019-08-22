Andy Cohen Reveals He Wants Chrissy Teigen To Join The ‘Real Housewives’

'RHOBH' Season 10 just started filming.

Andy Cohen would love to see longtime Bravo TV fan Chrissy Teigen join his Real Housewives franchise.

Following the start of production on the 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Cohen spoke to the Bravo Insider about the casting process of the series and revealed that if he could cast anyone for his show, he would pick Chrissy Teigen.

As fans may recall, rumors regarding Teigen’s potential addition to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast first began swirling earlier this year, around the time longtime star Lisa Vanderpump announced her departure from the series. At the time, it was cast member Kyle Richards who spoke about the possibility of being joined by Teigen on Season 10.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine, Richards said she would love for Teigen to join the show but said she knows Teigen would never do it. A short time later, Cohen agreed with Richards’ sentiments during his own interview with Hollywood Life.

“Oh, my god, I’d love it. She’s a gold mine,” he said.

According to a report from All About the Real Housewives on August 22, Cohen said that when it comes to selecting cast members for the Real Housewives franchise, there is a mix of things that happen between him, the production company, and the executives at Bravo TV,

“They’re selected either through, we either have casting directors for each city or we go to the women and we say, ‘Do you know anyone?’ Usually casting directors find people who actually, ‘Oh I know Tinsley’ or ‘I know Lisa Rinna,'” he explained.

As for Teigen’s own thoughts about joining the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast, the model told E! News earlier this summer, via the Inquisitr, that she didn’t know if she could handle it. That said, she did admit that she’s considered the idea in the past because she loves Cohen “so much” and loves all of the women of the show.

“But I don’t know if I’d be able to stomach… like, I think I get a lot of negativity and weird comments but they get so many more,” she explained.

According to Teigen, she believes she would mix well with the ladies of the show but when it comes to the online critics of the series, she isn’t so sure that she would be able to handle the backlash that would surely come with the potential role.