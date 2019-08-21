Only Bernie And Biden Can Beat Trump, Says New Poll

Despite the plethora of candidates vying to be the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee, a new poll is alleging that only two out of the 23 will be able to beat Republican incumbent President Donald Trump.

According to Politico, a new poll by the paper, in partnership with Morning Consult, showed that former vice president and current front-runner Joe Biden was polling seven points higher than Trump in a hypothetical election. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders was the only other candidate to beat Trump in the hypothetical match-up, beating the Art of the Deal author by five points. All other candidates either tied or trailed Trump.

This will likely come as a blow to those in the top tier of the Democratic candidates, such as Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, and Kamala Harris. Warren, in particular, has had a recent surge in the polls and was hoping to capitalize on the momentum by introducing a repeal to the 1994 Crime Bill, which Biden helped draft (via Fox News).

However, Warren is not without her weaknesses, and she continues to be plagued by accusations of faking American Indian heritage to earn a position as a Harvard Law professor.

Meanwhile, Harris suffered a poor showing at the second Democratic debate, and her numbers have been falling rapidly since, as reported by The Inquisitr. At one point, Harris was at 17 percent; she is currently around five.

However, the numbers likely bring a sigh of relief to Biden’s camp, and the former Delaware senator continues to capitalize on emphasizing his electability.

“We have to beat Donald Trump,” a campaign video for Biden bluntly states. “And all the polls agree: Joe Biden is the strongest Democrat to do the job.”

The former vice president’s wife, Jill Biden, echoed similar sentiments while at a campaign rally in New Hampshire on Monday.

“I know that not all of you are committed to my husband, and I respect that,” she said. “But I want you to think about your candidate, his or her electability, and who’s going to win this race.”

Biden “would potentially attract the most broad swath of voters across the ideological spectrum in a matchup against President Trump,” added Tyler Sinclair, Morning Consult’s vice president. “Our polling shows 38 percent of independents and 9 percent of Republicans say they would vote for Biden over Trump.”

Meanwhile, Sanders will continue to try to convince voters that his far-left positions would not necessitate a loss in the general election. His team is quick to point out that Sanders appeals to the working man in a similar populist vein that Trump took advantage of in 2016.

Ironically, both candidates had run for president previously. Biden ran in 1988 and 2008, whereas Sanders ran in 2016 but lost to Hillary Clinton as the Democratic nominee.