NBA Rumors: Bulls Could Send Kris Dunn To Hawks For Cam Reddish Or Kevin Huerter, ‘Fansided’ Suggests

So far, the Chicago Bulls’ rebuilding project this summer has included the signing of former Washington Wizards backup Tomas Satoransky via free agency, as well as the addition of seventh overall pick Coby White, who starred at point guard for North Carolina in his lone college season. With Satoransky and White joining the Bulls in the coming 2019-20 season, that could leave last year’s starting point guard, Kris Dunn, as the odd man out. However, a new report offered some suggestions on how the Bulls could further improve their roster in the offseason, including a pair of hypothetical trades that would result in Dunn heading to the Atlanta Hawks.

As noted in May by K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune, multiple league executives believe that Dunn’s trade value is “low to nonexistent” despite his status as an incumbent starter who was once picked in the top five of the NBA draft. However, Andrew Miller of Fansided‘s Bulls-centric blog Pippen Ain’t Easy, wrote that Dunn could have some value after all if he is shipped to the Hawks along with backup wingman Chandler Hutchison and a future first-round draft pick, with the Bulls receiving former Duke Blue Devils star Cam Reddish and forward/guard DeAndre’ Bembry in return.

According to Miller, Dunn could help the Hawks by giving them a much-needed backup to last season’s All-Rookie point guard, Trae Young, who didn’t have much depth behind him after Atlanta bought out Jeremy Lin’s contract and allowed him to sign with the Toronto Raptors midway through the 2018-19 campaign. Hutchison, meanwhile, was described as a “slight letdown” at this year’s NBA Summer League, albeit one who has a “cheap contract” and could contribute at shooting guard and small forward.

With Kris Dunn now certainly going to the bench, here's a look at why that might be really good news for him and the Bulls. He's been pretty good when not paired with LaVine. https://t.co/85YX9g8NUx — Mark Strotman (@markstrot) July 1, 2019

As for the Bulls, the suggested trade scenario would have them acquiring Reddish, a wingman who was picked 10th overall in the 2019 NBA Draft, as well as Bembry, who could serve as a “young role player” off the bench. As reported earlier this week by The Inquisitr, Reddish was voted by his fellow 2019 draftees as the rookie who could have the best overall NBA career, as he easily beat out his former Duke teammate, first overall draft pick Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans, in that category.

In addition to the aforementioned trade suggestion, Pippen Ain’t Easy recommended another deal involving Dunn, this time bundling him in with center Cristiano Felicio and guard Denzel Valentine in a transaction that would allow the Bulls to acquire guards Kevin Huerter and Allen Crabbe. As explained, this deal would allow Atlanta to dump Crabbe’s lucrative salary while giving Chicago more depth at the shooting guard and small forward spots.