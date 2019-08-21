New Clip For Netflix’s ‘The Dark Crystal’ Welcomes Fans To Thra

'The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance' will delve into the events that occurred prior to the original movie.

As fans of the Jim Henson classic The Dark Crystal count down the days until Netflix releases The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, a new clip has been released, according to Collider.

The Dark Crystal: The Age of Resistance is a 10-episode series coming to Netflix that delves into the world of the Gelings and the Skeksis well before the events of the original 1982 movie, The Dark Crystal. The clip, while introducing the world as it has been reimagined with today’s technology, also interviews those involved with the new series.

“We’re meeting these characters right at the peak of the Skeksis’ power,” said Jeffrey Addiss, who is the co-executive producer and writer for the new series.

In this world, the Gelflings actually look up to the Skeksis, something that might be hard for fans of the movie to come to terms with. However, the new series will explore the realization by the Gelflings that the Skeksis might not be all that great in their position of power.

After witnessing a horrific event, Rian, a Gelfling, starts to question the Skeksis and goes on a quest to help set things right. The Skeksis, who are aware of Rian’s negative knowledge of their kind, pursue him.

The synopsis for The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is below.

“The world of Thra is dying. The Crystal of Truth is at the heart of Thra, a source of untold power. But it is damaged, corrupted by the evil Skeksis, and a sickness spreads across the land. When three Gelfling uncover the horrific truth behind the power of the Skeksis, an adventure unfolds as the fires of rebellion are lit and an epic battle for the planet begins.”

Kevin Baker / Netflix

The creators of the new series believe that The Age of Resistance will help to expand the universe that fans came to adore with the original movie in the upcoming saga.

A huge cast of voice actors has been assembled for the Netflix series. Included among the names are actors from Game of Thrones, The OA, and Outlander. Also included in the lineup is Mark Hamill of Star Wars fame. The complete list is below.

The Gelflings

Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nathalie Emmanuel, Caitriona Balfe, Helena Bonham Carter, Harris Dickinson, Natalie Dormer, Eddie Izzard, Theo James, Toby Jones, Shazad Latif, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mark Strong, Alicia Vikander, Lena Headey, and Hannah John-Kamen.

The Skeksis and Mystics

Harvey Fierstein, Mark Hamill, Ralph Ineson, Jason Isaacs, Keegan-Michael Key, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Simon Pegg, Andy Samberg, Benedict Wong, and Awkwafina.

In addition, Sigourney Weaver voices The Narrator and Aughra is voiced by Donna Kimball.

You can view the latest clip for The Dark Crystal: The Age of Resistance below.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance will drop globally to Netflix on August 30.