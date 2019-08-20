Former White House Communications Director Says Americans Must ‘Unite’ To Prevent Donald Trump’s Re-Election

Anthony Scaramucci, who served as the White House communications director in 2017, wrote a blistering op-ed about Donald Trump in The Washington Post on Monday. In it, the former Trump cabinet member admits that he “was wrong about Trump” and called on Americans to “unite to prevent him from serving another four years in office.”

Scaramucci was fired after just 11 days on the job in July 2017. Since then, the managing partner of SkyBridge Capital has become increasingly critical of his former boss, going so far as to admit that he was wrong about the president.

In the past, Scaramucci was a strong supporter of Trump and his policies, frequently heading to media outlets to champion the president’s behavior.

Lately, though, Trump and Scaramucci have been slamming each other over the past few weeks after the former aide began speaking out to the media about his strong opinions on the job Trump has done while in office.

In the Washington Post op-ed, Scaramucci admits that he was “over the top” in his praise for the president and assumed that Trump could bring his entrepreneurial spirit to the White House. He was, he admits, wrong.

The former aide says that Trump’s apparent support for white nationalists, his immigration policy which separates children from their parents at the border, and his “inflammatory” rhetoric have all pushed him away from being able to continue to support Trump.

It’s far from the first jab that he has made over the past week.

Why Anthony Scaramucci's rebellion bothers Donald Trump so muchhttps://t.co/GfzYC8xIQe pic.twitter.com/PDICgl7psh — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) August 20, 2019

Loading...

Scaramucci called Trump a “jacka**,” “narcissistic,” and a”paper tiger,” while speaking to Vanity Fair. He has also said that he believes Trump will halt his bid for re-election once he realizes that the tide of popular opinion has turned against him.

“It’s gonna become very clear that it’s impossible for him to win,” Scaramucci said. “And is this the kind of guy that’s gonna want to be that humiliated and lose as a sitting president? He’s got the self-worth in terms of his self-esteem of a small pigeon. It’s a very small pigeon.”

Trump returned the barb, saying that he had fired Scaramucci because he was “incapable of handling” the position as communications director. He tweeted that the former aide didn’t know much about Trump’s administration and boasted that he had probably done more in his first two-and-a-half years as president than any other administration.

“Anthony, who would do anything to come back in, should remember the only reason he is on TV, and it’s not for being the Mooch!” he concluded.