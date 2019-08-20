Donald Trump Blasts Rashida Tlaib After Her Emotional Press Conference: ‘She Is An Anti-Semite’

President Trump also insisted that Tlaib 'hates Israel and all Jewish people' in response to her press conference about the Israel ban.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump continued a social media feud with Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib after she and fellow Rep. Ilhan Omar gave a press conference Monday on the recent decision by Israel to ban them from visiting the country.

During the presser, Tlaib recounted a conversation she had with her family about the decision to turn down Israel’s approval for her to visit her grandmother on humanitarian grounds just a day after the country originally denied her and Omar entry. She became emotional at one point.

Trump responded with a tweet in which he doubled down on what he believes are Tlaib’s true feelings on Israel, according to The Hill.

“Sorry, I don’t buy Rep. Tlaib’s tears,” Trump tweeted. “I have watched her violence, craziness and, most importantly, WORDS, for far too long. Now tears?”

He then claimed that Tlaib is an anti-Semite and that she hates “all Jewish people” and the country of Israel. He also continued his insistence that Tlaib, Omar and other members of what some call “the Squad” are the “new face of the Democrat party.”

The president has been relentless in his attacks on the two Muslim American congresswomen, who both support the unpopular boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel — which was cited by Israel’s government as one of the reasons why the two were to be denied entry into the country.

#BREAKING: Trump slams Tlaib after press conference on Israel ban: I don't buy her tears https://t.co/ggpc0osl1V pic.twitter.com/2x9XJ5vI0o — The Hill (@thehill) August 20, 2019

Last week, just days before the two lawmakers were set to embark on their trip, Trump tweeted that Israel would show “great weakness” if they allowed the two women to visit there. Hours later, the announcement came down that the Jewish state banned them.

However, given that Tlaib’s grandmother resides in the West Bank, Israel offered her the option to file a humanitarian waiver to be granted access to visit her grandmother — a waiver that was approved not long after the entire controversy erupted.

But a day later, Tlaib announced another plot twist — that even though she received approval to visit, she was cancelling her trip, citing “oppressive conditions,” according to The Jerusalem Post.

According to The Hill, at the press conference on Monday, Tlaib expounded on her reason to cancel the trip after speaking with her family, even though she had permission to go.

“And so through tears at 3 o’clock in the morning, we all decided as a family that I could not go until I was a free American United States congresswoman coming there not only to see my grandmother but to talk to Palestinian and Israeli organizations that believed my grandmother deserved human dignity as much as anyone else does,” Tlaib said.