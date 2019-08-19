Katie Holmes And Jamie Foxx Reportedly Call It Quits After Six Years Of Dating

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have apparently called off their relationship after being together for six years, according to Page Six on August 19.

Although the news of the split was announced by members of the press on Monday, Katy and Jamie reportedly went their separate ways in May, stated a Page Six source. Apparently, while dining at New York City’s La Esquina restaurant over the weekend, the 40-year-old actress admitted their split.

Katie was allegedly overheard telling the news to a girlfriend.

“What Jamie does is his business — we haven’t been together for months.”

This information came about after the 51-year-old actor was reportedly seen holding hands with the 21-year-old singer Sela Vave as they passed paparazzi on the way to Jamie’s Lamborghini SUV, at which time they sped away from the flashing cameras.

The pair attended Lil Pump’s 19th birthday celebration at West Hollywood celebrity hangout Bootsy Bellows on Friday night. That was when Sela and Jamie were documented leaving the festivities together, reported E! News via Hollywood Life.

Still, Katie and Jamie’s relationship was very much on their fans’ minds. After all, the pair were said to have been dating as far back as 2013, just a year after Katie split with then-husband Tom Cruise. Since then, the two actors have generally stayed out of the public eye. In fact, Jamie even shrugged off rumors that he and Katie were together not too long ago. At the time, the actor deemed the concept “hilarious.”

That said, Foxx was likely trying to divert anyone from looking too carefully at his personal life. Although he and Katie never formally announced their relationship, the two acted like a couple in love.

They were often spotted together, spending quality time with each other. Katie and Jamie were seen strolling on a Malibu beach, relating during Fashion Week in Paris and walking together on the streets of New York, all without admitting they had become a couple.

And then, finally, the two went public with their pairing on January 27, 2018, according to Page Six. The two stars attended Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammys Gala at the same time.

Then, this past May, they both climbed the Met Gala’s red carpet steps, each wearing a Zac Posen creation. In fact, the designer “documented [their] limo ride to the event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City on his Instagram Stories,” claimed Us magazine.

“…the Dawson’s Creek alum, 40, and Foxx, 51, [were] dancing and laughing. Though the notoriously private couple didn’t pose together, Holmes’ gorgeous purple dress could be seen draped over the knee of the Robin Hood actor in one snap.”

Loading...

John Lamparski / Getty Images

And so, even though Katie and Jamie seemed to enjoy each other’s company for a very long time, their romance was apparently not to be a permanent one. In fact, Katie was said to be the person who called time on her relationship with Jamie, stated Us magazine.

However, Jamie was reportedly the one to tell the masses he was newly single. That allegedly happened back in May, according to Hollywood Life via Marie Claire.

And, with that, another chapter of the Katie Holmes-Jamie Foxx saga nearly every fan has been yearning to know more about has come to a close. Still, things tend to change over time so maybe this split shall pass and the pair will once again become a couple who won’t admit that is so. Here’s hoping.