Carrie Underwood Reveals Major Change To The 2019 CMA Awards

The 2019 CMA Awards will be very different.

Carrie Underwood and the Country Music Association just announced a major change for the 2019 CMA Awards set to take place this November. Taking to social media early on August 19, Underwood re-tweeted a tweet from the Country Music Association that revealed she would be back to host the annual country music award show for what will be her eleventh year – but her regular co-host will not be by her side.

In a pretty surprising move, it was confirmed that Brad Paisley will not be returning to co-host the show with Carrie for the 2019 award show, despite the twosome taking the reins every year since 2008.

Instead, Brad will be replaced by special guest hosts Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire who will be “celebrating legendary women in Country Music throughout the ceremony,” according to a press release posted to CMAAwards.com. The awards are set to take place on November 13 and will be airing live across the U.S. on ABC.

The news undoubtedly came as a surprise to country music fans and inspired some mixed responses on social media.

While some were excited to see the women of country music represented by the trio – who are undoubtedly three of the most successful females in the history of the genre – others weren’t afraid to make it known that they were disappointed Brad wouldn’t be back after a decade co-hosting the awards with Carrie.

I’ll miss Brad Paisley! He and Carrie had a great vibe. — Julie Sodowsky (@jsodowsky) August 19, 2019

Love it! ❤️ We will miss you though @BradPaisley — Vicki underwood (@48Fan4Evr) August 19, 2019

No Brad!? Not right! ???? — Deborah (@dmc6469) August 19, 2019

Nope where’s Brad those two are golden together not sure if I’m going to be tuning in — Pam Coonrod-Hill (@FrameHill) August 19, 2019

That's a sick host lineup — Sam (@Sam24usc) August 19, 2019

Wowza- That’s very cool!! Oh yeah you’ve got that right- 3 Country Music Legends!! ❤️???????? — DATS Travel (@DATSTravel) August 19, 2019

Though it’s not yet clear if it was Paisley’s decision not to co-host the country music award show this year or if the decision was made by the CMA, Underwood — who The Inquisitr reported had jaws dropping with her recent appearance at CMA Fest — has been very vocal in the past about her dedication to helping her fellow females get more visibility within the genre.

“Even when I was growing up I wished there was more women on the radio. And I had a lot more than there are today. Think about all of the little girls that are sitting at home saying, ‘I want to be a country music singer.’ What do you tell them? What do you do? How do you look at them and say, ‘Well, just work hard, sweetie, and you can do it.’ When that’s… not the case right now,” Underwood recently said on the Nash Country Daily podcast Women Want to Hear Women, per Rolling Stone.

“Because I see so many girls out there bustin’ their rear ends and so many guys out there that it’s some new guy out there has a Number One, and I’m like, ‘Good for you, that’s great, but who are you?'” she added while speaking candidly about the issue that has plagued country music over the past few years.

The star has also proven her dedication to helping her fellow females out by having duo Maddie & Tae and trio Runaway June join as support acts her on her “Cry Pretty Tour 360,” which will see her on the road until the end of October.

The 2019 CMA Awards, hosted by Carrie Underwood and special guests Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire, will air on ABC on November 13.