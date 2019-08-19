‘The Goldbergs’ Premiere Is A Tribute To ‘National Lampoon’s Vacation’

The Goldbergs is coming back for Season 7, and like in years past, they will be doing a tribute episode. This year, the premiere will be dedicated to National Lampoon’s Vacation, with guest appearances by Anthony Michael Hall and Christie Brinkley.

Deadline shared that in the past, the show has paid homage to The Breakfast Club, The Goonies and more, and this year, the 1983 Chevy Chase hit will launch the seventh season of the popular ABC series.

But any fan of The Goldbergs knows that when this family goes on vacation, it could be even more of a disaster than a trip to Wally World. In the episode, “Vacation,” Beverly (Wendi McClendon-Covey) insists the family take a road trip to go on vacation to Disneyland in California before Erica (Hayley Orrantia) and Barry (Troy Gentile) go off to college. But, like the film, things do not go as planned as they travel across the country. No, Disneyland isn’t closed for the season, but things could be worse.

Meanwhile, Erica is stressed the whole time about her relationship with Geoff, which is a subplot of European Vacation.

Sources are not revealing what roles Brinkley and Hall are playing in the special episode, but all will be revealed on September 25.

#TheGoldbergs are road tripping to @Disneyland! Can’t wait for you to see our take on ‘Vacation’ when we premiere this fall! #HappiestPlace pic.twitter.com/KtC70S8qHE — The Goldbergs (@TheGoldbergsABC) August 14, 2019

The creator of The Goldbergs, Adam F. Goldberg, announced in May that not only was his titular series renewed, but he also has a spinoff, Schooled, which often features characters from the original show, including Barry’s future wife, Lainie, says The Inquisitr.

Goldberg sent his fans a message, thanking the, for their loyalty.

Loading...

“All I can say is I owe every one of the @ goldnerds a giant hug. Writing about my family has been wonderful, but writing about my teachers has been a true honor. I thank you all for continuing to stick with our hour block of 80s and 90s insanity. Oh sweet Ballssssss!”

One of last year’s most popular episodes was the ode to Nightmare on Elm Street, which featured an appearance by Robert Englund, who plays Freddy Krueger. Englund doesn’t put on his Freddy gear for just anyone, but he admitted on Twitter that Wendi McLendon-Covey, who plays Beverly Goldberg had him scared, saying that “THE GOLDBERGS‘ Wendi McLendon-Covey gave me GOOSE BUMPS too (ha!) when Yours Truly guest starred on the Halloween episode.”

The Goldbergs returns to ABC on September 25 with the original cast including voice-over master, Patton W. Oswalt.