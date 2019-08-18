Jasmine Tookes Reveals The Workout Secrets Behind Her Flawless Figure

Jasmine Tookes has a surprisingly easy workout and diet philosophy, which help her maintain her stunning figure, reported the Daily Mail.

As it was recently announced that the Victoria’s Secret model has become the face of Australian athleisure brand P.E Nation, the model sat down with British publication The Telegraph to reveal her simple and underrated secrets.

“Having a balanced diet and maintaining some sort of activity at least three times a week, whether it’s the gym or just going for a walk,” she said, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

The Huntington Beach native enjoys helping her fans reach their beauty and fitness goals, recently taking things to the next level by starting her own YouTube channel as a base for her to share beauty tutorials, according to Us Weekly.

The supermodel announced that she had finally taken the plunge into making beauty tutorial videos alongside an Instagram post back in July.

First writing that she finally listened to her followers after they begged her for years to make these videos, the model added that she included a link in her bio for her new channel.

“So excited to share with you beauty tutorials, skincare & travel. First up, my daily makeup routine. Let me know what else you’d love to see regarding beauty!”

The 28-year-old’s 3.7 million followers were thrilled with the announcement and filled the comments section of the post with messages thanking the model for imparting some of her beauty wisdom and specifying the type of content they’d like to see her cover in the videos. Requests ranged from wanting to know what extensions the model uses to how to do a “sunkissed” look and what her daily routine is.

Earlier this year, the model gave her fans a glimpse of the type of secrets she was going to reveal in her tutorials during an interview with Byrdie. The Victoria’s Secret Angel told the publication that she is a wellness devotee who is excited to share her healthy lifestyle habits with her fans. She also revealed that she shares a separate Instagram account with fellow VS Angel Josephine Skriver dedicated to posts about workout regimens and clean eating habits.

During the interview, Jasmine revealed that she works out every day that her schedule allows all while sucking down protein smoothies and green tea.

“Normally I wake up at 9 a.m. I’ll start out with a protein shake. I’m always working out, so I need to make sure I’m giving my muscles protein.”

The model’s favorite smoothie consists of banana, strawberries, plant protein powder, goji berries, cacao, and a little bit of almond milk.