Jessica Biel Pays Tribute To Peter Fonda In Sweet Instagram Post

The 37-year-old actress had the pleasure of working with Fonda in her very first movie.

Legendary American actor Peter Fonda passed away at the age of 79 yesterday, The Inquisitr previously confirmed. With more than 50 years of Hollywood experience under his belt, Fonda worked with a number of different A-list celebrities. Unsurprisingly, many celebrities have taken to social media to react to the late actor’s death.

It was just eight hours ago that Jessica Biel took to her Instagram account to share a sweet throwback photo of herself and Peter Fonda with her 7.8 million followers as she paid tribute to him.

According to the caption of Biel’s sweet post, her relationship with Fonda was somewhat unique as she worked with him on her very first movie. She referred to the experience as a “huge opportunity” and thanked Fonda for believing in her.

“I’m forever grateful for him and the impact he had on me and my career.” She concluded.

Jessica acknowledged that she was likely just one of many actors and actresses to feel grateful for working with Fonda.

Biel starred alongside Fonda in the 1997 American thriller Ulee’s Gold. Fonda played the role of a widowed beekeeper named Ulee Jackson who has his hands full as he juggles the task of running his business along with raising his granddaughters Casey (played by Biel) and Penny (played by Vanessa Zima).

The sweet tribute contained a throwback picture of Fonda standing with his on-screen granddaughters Biel and Zima. The touching Instagram post was well-received by Biel’s followers as it accumulated just shy of 100,000 likes and nearly 500 comments in just eight hours.

The photo attracted a pretty wide range of comments. Some seized the post as an opportunity to also pay tribute to the late actor. Some gushed over how sweet the throwback photo was. Some acknowledged how much they loved Ulee’s Gold. Biel even had a couple followers who admitted they didn’t realize she had starred in the movie alongside Fonda until after seeing the photo.

“Great actor! Loved his work! Rip! Yours to Jessica get back on the screen you are missed!” One follower penned.

Another echoed: “Amazing actor and human being.”

Loading...

“Sad for the entertainment world today. Jane Fonda lost another hero in her life, her baby brother.” A third chimed in.

Like Biel, Zima also took to Instagram just a few hours ago to pay tribute to Fonda. Her equally sweet post also contained a throwback picture of herself and Peter from the film Ulee’s Gold.

Zima revealed that the film was one of her favorite movie-making experiences before gushing about how great Fonda was.