WWE News: Current Champion Threatens To Just Give Away Title Belt

If he really doesn't like the belt, he could just lose it to give it away.

The WWE 24/7 Championship has had a really strange road since being introduced a couple of months ago, and it has also had a number of champions. R-Truth has held it the most number of times, but Elias is the current title holder after capturing it this week on Monday Night Raw. Even though he is likely happy to be a champion in WWE right now, the guitar-playing drifter is threatening to give his title away.

When a superstar becomes a champion in WWE, they cherish the title and will do whatever it takes to hold onto it. There have been a few times in the past that some have given away or sold their titles to others, but it isn’t really something that happens very often.

As recapped by the official website of WWE, Elias won the 24/7 Championship on Monday Night Raw after a couple of other title changes. During a tag match against Lucha House Party, The Revival actually became the first-ever co-24/7 Champions, thanks to a double pin.

They didn’t hold onto the belt for long, though, as Scott Dawson was pinned by R-Truth, which saw him regain the belt. Later on in the night, Elias caught up to R-Truth and Carmella in a backstage area, and the drifter nailed the champ with a guitar, pinned him, and took the belt as his own.

This is Elias’ third time as WWE 24/7 Champion, but he may not think too highly of the title as was evident by his Twitter post on Saturday.

Since I'm champion 24/7 anyways, I might just give this belt to one of these ducks. pic.twitter.com/qyDcQ6nGeI — Elias (@IAmEliasWWE) August 17, 2019

Of course, Elias isn’t threatening to throw the belt into the lake or anything like that, but that is also something that WWE fans have seen before. Stone Cold Steve Austin threw The Rock’s Intercontinental Championship off of a bridge many years ago, and it was a pretty awesome angle.

This isn’t necessarily the same type of thing.

The WWE 24/7 Championship has given a number of superstars the chance to be on television more while also holding a title belt. R-Truth has won the belt on 12 different occasions, and it is obvious that it is very important to him, and that is why his response tweet to Elias’ threat is pretty funny.

Elias has held onto the title a bit longer than most superstars do, but that is simply due to the fact that he had some help. On Tuesday night, Shane McMahon gave Elias the night off as a wrestling superstar and called off the 24/7 rule for the championship on SmackDown Live. He is the current champ, though, and if he wants to give it away to some ducks, that’s totally up to him.